Five ceasefires, no Israeli announcements: Lebanon truce exposes growing embarrassment

Israelis again learned on Friday from foreign officials that a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah had taken effect , hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a written statement vowing to “exact a heavy price” from the Shiite terrorist organization following an incident in southern Lebanon in which four soldiers were killed overnight .

Minutes after the ceasefire announcement, strikes were reported in several areas of southern Lebanon, while drone infiltration alerts sounded in the Western Galilee.

IDF strikes in Lebanon ( Video: IDF )

After the U.S. announcement that the ceasefire had entered into force, no official Israeli figure addressed the public on camera. Instead, Israel made do with messages attributed to a “senior official” and relayed to the media.

The senior Israeli official said there was, in effect, “nothing new in the ceasefire,” adding that it allows the IDF to continue destroying infrastructure and acting against emerging threats.

“Israel’s ambassador in Washington made that clear already last night,” the official said. “Hezbollah attacked, took a beating and ran to ask for the ceasefire to be renewed.”

Netanyahu did not address the ceasefire publicly. He instead posted footage of a strike in southern Lebanon on X, writing: “As I instructed, the IDF powerfully struck 150 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and eliminated dozens of terrorists.”

This was the fifth time a foreign party, rather than an official Israeli source, has announced a ceasefire. In such a situation, Israel risks looking like a protectorate.

The ceasefires in Lebanon have repeatedly failed to hold because the reality on the ground is inherently unstable: the IDF is deployed with two divisions as far as the Litani River, and even north of it, while Hezbollah is trapped in the area and continues attacking Israeli forces.

Until now, the equation had been that if Hezbollah attacked in southern Lebanon, Israel would respond there. Overnight, following the serious incident in which four soldiers were killed, Israel escalated and struck in the Bekaa Valley.

However, Israel refrained from striking Beirut, understanding that such a move would likely lead immediately to an Iranian attack on Israel. The Americans understand the explosive potential, and with Qatari mediation managed to extract from the Iranians, and through them Hezbollah, a renewed ceasefire on Friday.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/Pool )

After the renewed ceasefire entered into effect, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem said: “We are going through the most dangerous stage of our lives in Lebanon. The plan being implemented against us today aims to end the resistance and its people, and to completely eliminate its presence in Lebanon. They want to implement their plan through the Israeli war in Lebanon, which ignores all rules.”

Qassem added: “The project to eliminate Hezbollah and establish the occupation has failed, and the Israelis will withdraw from every last centimeter of our land.”

Hezbollah lawmaker Ihab Hamadeh also addressed the equation that has emerged, saying: “The state cannot restrain Israel after the decision to abandon power. Israel is trying to undermine the efforts for calm through its strikes. Iran is determined to attack northern Israel in response to the Israeli violations. The equation of unity of the arenas will have the final say regarding the efforts for calm.”

'No urgency to meet in Switzerland'

The question is whether the ceasefire will hold this time. This is not an Israeli withdrawal, as Iran is demanding, but rather a formula of quiet for quiet. That is the maximum Israel achieved. There is now concern in Israel that the ceasefire could lead to growing U.S. pressure for withdrawals. For Israel, that is a red line, and it will not agree to it.

An Israeli official said: “If Hezbollah fires, it will be answered with force. But if it does not fire, Israel will not attack it.”

The Lebanese arena is also affecting the process between Iran and the United States. A White House official familiar with the details told the Associated Press that Iranian officials had been reluctant to begin talks with U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Switzerland because of Israel’s activity in Lebanon.

According to the official, Iran was told that “Israel is ready to move forward and that Hezbollah is responsible for stopping attacks.” Two additional regional officials who spoke with the news agency said “Pakistan is stunned by Iran’s decision not to attend the talks.”

2 View gallery Digitally signed, no need to meet: Iran’s president with the memorandum of understanding

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Friday that the memorandum of understanding with the United States on ending the war had been signed digitally, making the planned meeting in Switzerland less urgent.

At the same time, the Iranian military sought to signal that all options remain on the table, issuing a statement that said: “In the army and the Revolutionary Guards, we stand shoulder to shoulder, alert and ready for action. We await the orders of the supreme commander. Our sons will improve their combat capabilities and will be prepared to sacrifice their lives if the enemy violates any agreement.”