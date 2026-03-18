Iranian missile veers into West Bank, kills 3 Palestinian women in beauty salon

An Iranian cluster-style missile fired toward southern Israel Wednesday night crossed into the Palestinian Authority and killed three women who were inside a beauty salon in the West Bank town of Beit Awwa.
Israeli defense officials offered the Palestinians assistance in handling the scene, but Palestinian authorities said they had brought the area under control.
The missile was fired toward southern Israel at about 10 p.m., when air raid sirens sounded in many communities in the Judean foothills, the northern Negev and communities near the Gaza border, the report said.
There were no injuries reported in Israel, but a building in a town in the country's center sustained heavy damage.
The three women killed in Beit Awwa were not the first Palestinian victims of Iranian fire during the war. On Tuesday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the death of a Palestinian woman who it said was killed by an Iranian missile while driving in the United Arab Emirates.
The Palestinian Authority condemned the Iranian missile fire toward Gulf states, saying the “brutal aggression threatens the security and stability of the region.” Hamas, by contrast, did not condemn Iran.