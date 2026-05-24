Trump assured Israel no Iran deal without dismantling nuclear program, official says

U.S. President Donald Trump gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assurances that he would not sign a final agreement with Iran unless Tehran dismantles its nuclear program and removes all enriched uranium from its territory, a senior Israeli official said on Sunday.
The official said the United States is updating Israel on negotiations toward a memorandum of understanding to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and enter talks on a final agreement over unresolved issues.
Netanyahu has not publicly addressed the possible implications of the emerging U.S.-Iran deal for Israel. In a post on X, he referred only to gunfire near the White House and did not mention the reports of the emerging deal.
According to the official, Netanyahu told Trump in a call Saturday night that Israel would preserve freedom of action against threats on all fronts, including Lebanon. Trump again backed that principle, the official said.
The official said Trump made clear he would stand firm in negotiations on his demand for dismantling Iran’s nuclear program and removing all enriched uranium from Iranian territory, and that he would not sign a final deal without those conditions.
Netanyahu, the official said, again expressed appreciation for Trump’s “long-standing and extraordinary commitment” to Israel’s security.
Israel appears for now to be aligning with Trump’s messaging, days after the U.S. president said Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do.” Israelis who have lived under uncertainty for three months are still relying largely on foreign reports for details of the emerging agreement.
Even after the Israeli official’s statement, it remains unclear what threats are covered by Israel’s promised “freedom of action.” In Gaza, and now especially in Lebanon, Israeli forces operate under significant restrictions shaped in practice by Washington.
It is also unclear what enriched uranium would have to be removed under Trump’s demand. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran holds about 11 tons of uranium enriched to various levels.
Even if Trump refuses to sign a final agreement because Iran does not meet his demands, he does not appear eager to return to war shortly before the World Cup, a posture that could significantly reduce pressure on Tehran.