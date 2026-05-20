'He will do what I tell him': Trump turns up pressure on Netanyahu as Israel braces for war

After call with Israeli leader, US president says he halted an Iran strike after regional appeals, praises Netanyahu, attacks Herzog and jokes he could run for prime minister in Israel

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Benjamin Netanyahu
Isaac Herzog
Donald Trump
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does “whatever I want him to do,” as Israel remained on alert for a possible resumption of war following a phone call between the two leaders.
“He’s a great guy. Don’t forget he’s a wartime prime minister,” Trump said, while again criticizing President Isaac Herzog over failing to grant Netanyahu a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial.
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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump
(Photo: ATTA KENARE / AFP, JOE RAEDLE / AFP, Anna Moneymaker / AFP)
“He’s not treated right in Israel, in my opinion,” Trump said of Netanyahu. “I’m at 99% in Israel. I can run for prime minister. So maybe after I do this, I’ll go to Israel and run for prime minister.”
Trump also attacked Herzog, saying the Israeli president treats Netanyahu “very poorly.”
The remarks came as Trump claimed he had canceled a planned strike on Iran after a direct request from Middle Eastern leaders.
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry later issued a statement praising the decision, saying the kingdom “highly appreciates U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to give diplomacy a chance to reach an acceptable agreement to end the war on Iran.”
Riyadh said it welcomed U.S. efforts to restore calm in the Strait of Hormuz and hoped Iran would respond urgently to mediation efforts aimed at preventing further escalation.
Extending talks between Washington and Tehran could help restore security for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the Saudi statement said.
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