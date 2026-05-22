US, Iran reach ceasefire draft sidestepping nuclear issue, report says

The United States and Iran had reached a draft ceasefire deal that omits any reference to Tehran’s nuclear program or ballistic missiles, even as it proposes sanctions relief, freedom of navigation guarantees and a halt to military activity, Saudi television reported Friday.

Al Hadath said it had obtained what it described as the “final draft” of a possible agreement mediated by Pakistan.

2 View gallery Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, US President Donald Trump ( Photo: Hamed Jafarnejad/ISNA/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS, Shutterstock, AP/Alex Brandon )

According to the Saudi report, the draft calls for an end to military operations and “media warfare,” respect for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, noninterference in its internal affairs and freedom of navigation in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.

The draft also reportedly calls for a joint monitoring and dispute-resolution mechanism, with talks on unresolved issues to begin within seven days. U.S. sanctions would be lifted gradually in exchange for Iran’s commitment to the terms of the agreement.

A Pakistani source told Al Jazeera that Washington and Tehran remain determined to harden their demands over uranium and the Strait of Hormuz, while Islamabad remains optimistic about a gradual understanding between the sides. The source did not elaborate.

Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking after a meeting with NATO foreign ministers in Sweden, said there had been “some slight progress” with Iran.

2 View gallery US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ( Photo: Johan NILSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP )

The report comes as Iran has held separate talks with Oman on jointly collecting fees from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz , despite U.S. warnings against cooperating with Tehran’s demand for payment to use the critical waterway. The strait has effectively been blocked since U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran began in late February, disrupting international shipping and driving up gas and oil prices.

According to the report, Iran has discussed charging vessels not only for passage through the strait but also for services provided to ships in the area. Oman initially rejected joint ownership of the strait with Iran, but is now discussing what share of revenue it could receive if the plan advances.

Oman, a longtime mediator between Washington and Tehran, has told Iran it is prepared to use its influence with Gulf states and the United States to promote the proposal after recognizing its potential economic benefits, the report said.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly rejected the possibility of Iranian tolls in Hormuz, saying Friday: “We want it open, we want it free. We don’t want tolls. It’s an international waterway.” Rubio also said such a move would be unacceptable and could make a diplomatic deal unfeasible.