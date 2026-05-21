Iran seeks more time for nuclear talks as Trump resists Netanyahu push for strikes

Iranian officials have asked Pakistan for more time to assess and study U.S. negotiation points after Tehran said Washington had submitted a new proposal, Al Jazeera reported Thursday, citing a Pakistani source.
The report came amid U.S. media reports that Israeli officials are frustrated that President Donald Trump is allowing Iran to drag out talks.
The Pakistani source told Al Jazeera that “the army chief is still in Pakistan, and his visit to Iran depends on the outcome of the interior minister’s visit. Enriched uranium is the main point of dispute in the negotiations.”
Al Jazeera correspondent Ali Hashem later reported that, according to his sources, Iran’s response to the U.S. proposal had not yet been delivered to Pakistan. Iran’s ISNA news agency, however, reported that “Iran is responding to the document sent by the United States.”
According to ISNA, the U.S. document deals with a framework and steps for building trust between the sides. The report said the expected arrival of Pakistani army chief Asim Munir in Tehran was intended to narrow gaps and move the sides toward an official announcement on acceptance of a memorandum of understanding.
Last month, Pakistan hosted U.S. and Iranian delegations for talks aimed at ending the war. The U.S. delegation was led by Vice President JD Vance, while the Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. The talks did not lead to an agreement.
Ghalibaf and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi returned to Tehran, where they faced criticism from within the theocracy, suggesting they had shown too much willingness to compromise. Ghalibaf was later forced to state publicly that the talks had the support of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
Since then, a regional official familiar with the mediation efforts said, Revolutionary Guard commander Ahmad Vahidi has become the main point man for Iranian representatives in the negotiations.
Earlier, U.S. media outlets reported details of a tense phone call this week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump about Iran. The reports described sharply different approaches between the two leaders: Netanyahu argued that Trump’s decision to wait was a mistake, while the president said he wanted to give diplomacy more time.
According to CNN, Netanyahu told Trump that further delay in striking Iran would be a mistake and urged him to proceed as planned. The report on the call was first published by Axios.
The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump was not particularly persuaded by Netanyahu’s arguments and made clear he still supported diplomacy. The newspaper said Trump was seeking a deal that would prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon, while not ruling out renewed war later.
CNN reported that Trump told Netanyahu he wanted to allow a few more days for a deal in order to save lives.
Trump said he had accepted a request from Gulf leaders to give contacts with Tehran another chance, while also saying he had ordered the U.S. military to remain ready for an immediate “broad attack” if the talks fail.
He later said he might wait “a few days” for Iran’s response. “We need to get the right answers,” Trump said.