Sirens sounded in central Israel amid rocket fire from Yemen

Sirens went off in central Israel following rocket fire from Yemen. The IDF reported a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory, and defense systems are intercepting the threat.
Landings and takeoffs at Ben Gurion Airport were halted. Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv.
About 10 minutes after the sirens, the Home Front Command announced that “the incident is over.” It appears the missile broke apart in midair.
Magen David Adom reported that so far, no emergency calls have been received, aside from people injured while rushing to bomb shelters.
The IDF said that “efforts are being made to intercept the hostile aircraft,” later adding that “several interception attempts were carried out.”
Nearly 20 minutes later, the IDF announced that the drone had been successfully intercepted.