Drone from Yemen triggers sirens near Gaza; IDF chief says operations in Gaza expanding

Alarms over a hostile aircraft infiltration were activated on Friday in Israeli communities near Gaza following a launch from Yemen . The IDF said “efforts are underway to intercept the hostile aircraft,” later adding that “several interception attempts were carried out.

The target is under air force surveillance, and the incident is still ongoing.” Nearly 20 minutes later, the IDF announced the drone had been successfully intercepted.

3 View gallery Interception of the drone

Sirens were reported in the towns of Shde Nitzan, Mivtachim, Ami’oz, Bnei Netzarim, Yesha, and Naveh.

Against this backdrop, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment and field tour near the Palestinian city of Tulkarem in the northern West Bank. His remarks came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved IDF plans for “taking control of Gaza City and defeating Hamas.”

“The campaign is ongoing, and we are expanding operations in Gaza,” Zamir said. “We must act responsibly—remaining alert, prepared, and sharp on the operational edge.”

Zamir’s visit to the West Bank came a day after a shooting attack in the Binyamin region wounded a 20-year-old Israeli man. He met with paratrooper brigade commanders and soldiers, expressing appreciation for their role in protecting local residents. He also praised the outgoing commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, noting his “exceptional impact on the operational picture” during his tenure.

3 View gallery IDF forces in the West Bank ( Photo: IDF )

“We are acting responsibly and with constant readiness across all sectors—we cannot afford to relax,” Zamir said. “There is no sector in which you have not operated in the past two years. The mission in the West Bank is clear: thwart terrorism and protect the settlements. We are not waiting—we neutralize threats before they grow. Terror strikes where you are least prepared, which is why we tailor precise operational responses for each sector.”

He added that counterterrorism operations in refugee camps were “fundamental and significant—uprooting terror at its source to prevent it from regenerating.” According to Zamir, IDF units now maintain full operational access throughout the West Bank to stop attacks and maintain freedom of action.

“We are focused on locating the terrorists behind yesterday’s attack in Binyamin,” he said. “We will continue to operate with all operational and intelligence tools until they are captured.”

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

Meanwhile, the IDF said security forces arrested 90 wanted individuals across the West Bank this week as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations. Efforts are continuing to locate the perpetrator of Thursday’s shooting near the settlement of Adei Ad.

In Jenin, IDF Duvdevan commandos, guided by Shin Bet intelligence, arrested a senior operative from Tubas along with another militant. Additional operations by the Etzion Brigade and Duvdevan forces led to the arrest of eight more suspects tied to terrorist activity. Weapons seized included two pistols, a Negev light machine gun, an M-16 rifle, a hunting rifle, and several improvised explosives.