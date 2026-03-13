Trump announces massive US strike on Iran’s 'crown jewel,' says all military targets 'totally obliterated'

President Donald Trump said the United States carried out a major bombing raid on Iran’s Kharg Island , claiming US forces destroyed all military targets on the strategic island but deliberately avoided striking its oil infrastructure.

In a statement, Trump said the operation was conducted by US Central Command at his direction and described it as “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East.”

3 View gallery Kharg Island

He said US forces “totally obliterated every military target” on Kharg Island, which he referred to as Iran’s “crown jewel.”

Trump said the United States refrained from targeting the island’s oil infrastructure “for reasons of decency,” but warned that decision could change.

“Should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the free and safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision,” he said.

Trump also touted the strength of the US military, saying he rebuilt it during his first term and that it remains “the most lethal, powerful and effective force anywhere in the world.”

He claimed Iran lacks the ability to defend against US attacks.

“Iran has no ability to defend anything that we want to attack — there is nothing they can do about it,” he said.

Trump repeated his longstanding pledge that Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons and said the country would not be allowed to threaten the United States, the Middle East or the wider world.

He also urged Iran’s military and others supporting what he called a “terrorist regime” to lay down their arms.

“They would be wise to lay down their arms and save what’s left of their country,” Trump said.

3 View gallery Kharg Island

Kharg Island had long been viewed as a potential target. After Iran’s attack in October 2024, reports said the island was under consideration for a strike, but it was not hit in Israel’s response at the time. It also remained untouched during the 12-day war in June 2025 and was not attacked until now.

Kharg is a small island about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) long, located roughly 25 kilometers (15 miles) west of Iran’s coast in the Persian Gulf, opposite Bushehr province.

Its strategic importance grew during Iran’s oil boom in the 1960s. After numerous oil fields were developed in the Persian Gulf and southern Iran, Kharg became a massive crude oil terminal — at the time the largest of its kind in the world.

Today, about 90% of Iran’s oil exports pass through the terminal. Estimates suggest Iran could export up to 7 million barrels of oil per day through Kharg, though official figures reported by Tehran are lower.

Because Iran’s economy relies heavily on oil exports, the island is widely seen as a major strategic vulnerability. It was repeatedly attacked by Iraq during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, causing significant damage to its infrastructure, though Iran managed to continue exporting oil during that period.

3 View gallery One of the oil facilities on the island, photographed in 2018 ( Photo: Reza Hatami )

Israel had also reportedly considered targeting the island in its response to Iran’s October 2024 attack. At the time, Iran was said to be preparing for that possibility by moving away the many oil tankers that typically anchor near the island — a step it reportedly took again ahead of the current conflict.

Most of the tankers that normally dock at Kharg had indeed left the area. However, Bloomberg reported Wednesday that even after Israeli and US strikes began in late February, some tankers loaded with crude oil were still present.

Despite Iran’s declaration that it had closed the Strait of Hormuz — a vital shipping route through which tankers must pass to export oil from the Gulf — analysts say Iranian tankers may still be making the journey. They often do so covertly, sailing without transmitting their location.