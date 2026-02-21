Trump says he will raise global tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court verdict

The increase follows a Supreme Court ruling against his emergency tariff program, and the 15% rate can remain in place for up to 150 days while the administration drafts new, legally permissible trade measures

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will raise a temporary tariff on U.S. imports from 10% to 15%, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his signature tariff program based on an economic emergency law.
Angered by the decision, Trump on Friday ordered an immediate 10% tariff on all imports, in addition to existing duties. The law allows him to impose a levy of up to 15% for 150 days, though the move could face further legal challenges.
During that period, the administration will work on issuing new and “legally permissible” tariffs, he said.
“I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been ‘ripping’ the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
