Trump says he will raise global tariff rate to 15% after Supreme Court verdict

said Saturday he will raise a temporary tariff on U.S. imports from 10% to 15%, after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against his signature tariff program based on an economic emergency law.

Angered by the decision, Trump on Friday ordered an immediate 10% tariff on all imports, in addition to existing duties. The law allows him to impose a levy of up to 15% for 150 days, though the move could face further legal challenges.

During that period, the administration will work on issuing new and “legally permissible” tariffs, he said.

