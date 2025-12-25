Rabbi’s car displaying 'Happy Hanukkah' sign torched in suspected antisemitic attack in Melbourne

In another apparent antisemitic incident in Australia, a rabbi’s car bearing a “Happy Hanukkah” sign and illustrations of dreidels was set on fire early Thursday morning in Melbourne.
The attack took place in East St. Kilda, home to one of Australia’s largest and most prominent Jewish communities. The sight of a burning vehicle adorned with Jewish religious symbols has sparked shock and fear among residents, particularly in the wake of a deadly Hanukkah celebration attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, in which 15 people were killed.
According to the Community Security Group in Victoria, the car was torched at about 3 a.m. on Thursday. Police were called to the scene after the vehicle, clearly identifiable as Jewish due to a prominently displayed menorah, was found engulfed in flames.
“No community members had been hurt,” the CSG said in a statement, confirming that Victoria Police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating.
CSG Victoria announced it would step up security patrols and urged community members to remain alert and report any suspicious activity through its 24-hour emergency hotline.
The Australian Jewish Association (AJA) released a statement condemning the rise in antisemitic incidents: “For more than two years, we have witnessed antisemitic acts, and recently the situation has escalated unchecked, due in part to inaction and, in some cases, incitement by our governments."
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese swiftly condemned the arson, saying, “Australia’s Jewish community is in mourning after the Bondi terrorist attack. The firebombing of a car in Melbourne is another terrible act of suspected antisemitism.”
“Federal authorities stand ready to assist. There is no place in Australia for this kind of hatred and it has to stop,” Albanese said.