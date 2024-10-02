IDF reports Air Force bases hit by Iranian missiles, no damage to aircraft

Military confirms several bases received concentrated fire in Iranian strike, stresses Air Force remains fully operational

Yoav Zitun, Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israeli Air Force
Iranian attack on Israel
Israel
War
Iran
The IDF reported Wednesday that several Air Force bases were damaged in Tuesday's Iranian missile attack but emphasized that no aircraft were harmed, and upcoming missions remain unaffected.
The army credited its long-standing defense and operational integrity plan for successfully mitigating the impacts, highlighting the effectiveness of air defense systems like Iron Dome and Arrow, as well as infrastructure protection and emergency deployment strategies.
2 View gallery
Israeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilotsIsraeli Air Force F-35 flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli air force pilots
Israeli Air Force F-35
(Photo: Reuters)
The Israeli Air Force praised the public’s response, describing their adherence to Home Front Command instructions as "heroic," which helped prevent casualties. "Defense is based on knowing thousands of missiles and rockets will be fired while continuing operations without harm to personnel or aircraft," the military said. "No aircraft were damaged. Only administrative buildings and peripheral components were hit, with the core of our operations remaining secure."
Meanwhile, a CNN analysis revealed that missiles launched from Iran struck or landed near sensitive sites, including Mossad headquarters and Air Force bases in southern and central Israel.
2 View gallery
שרידי טיל שנפל בעת המתקפה האיראנית על ישראל, סמוך לערדשרידי טיל שנפל בעת המתקפה האיראנית על ישראל, סמוך לערד
Fragment of Iranian missile in southern Israel
The IDF added that while Iran used its most advanced missiles "without restraint," it did not deploy hypersonic missiles, which Tehran does not possess despite claims to the contrary.
"Iran knows, and we’ve proven, that we can strike any point in Iran. We won’t respond directly but will act against them as we always have and will continue to do so according to our considerations," the IDF added. "The Iranian attack failed because it targeted our home front, not our military capabilities."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone:
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""