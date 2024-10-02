IDF reports Air Force bases hit by Iranian missiles, no damage to aircraft

The IDF reported Wednesday that several Air Force bases were damaged in Tuesday's Iranian missile attack but emphasized that no aircraft were harmed, and upcoming missions remain unaffected.
The army credited its long-standing defense and operational integrity plan for successfully mitigating the impacts, highlighting the effectiveness of air defense systems like Iron Dome and Arrow, as well as infrastructure protection and emergency deployment strategies.
The Israeli Air Force praised the public’s response, describing their adherence to Home Front Command instructions as "heroic," which helped prevent casualties. "Defense is based on knowing thousands of missiles and rockets will be fired while continuing operations without harm to personnel or aircraft," the military said. "No aircraft were damaged. Only administrative buildings and peripheral components were hit, with the core of our operations remaining secure."
Meanwhile, a CNN analysis revealed that missiles launched from Iran struck or landed near sensitive sites, including Mossad headquarters and Air Force bases in southern and central Israel.
The IDF added that while Iran used its most advanced missiles "without restraint," it did not deploy hypersonic missiles, which Tehran does not possess despite claims to the contrary.
"Iran knows, and we’ve proven, that we can strike any point in Iran. We won’t respond directly but will act against them as we always have and will continue to do so according to our considerations," the IDF added. "The Iranian attack failed because it targeted our home front, not our military capabilities."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: