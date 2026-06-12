Report: US military was 3 hours from Iran strike when Trump announced deal

The U.S. military was three hours away from carrying out planned strikes in Iran when President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Tehran , NBC reported overnight Thursday, citing two U.S. officials.

“The military was ready, we had received the order to execute the strikes,” the officials said, according to the report.

2 View gallery ( Photo: Hans Rosenkranz, Marinetraffic.com, U.S. Navy, AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, REUTERS/Eva Marie Uzcategui )

They said the U.S. Navy had also adjusted its air operations for that day and prepared munitions for the attack. Despite Trump’s explicit threats, they said Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal, was not on the target list.

The officials said the military does have contingency plans for a strike on Kharg Island, and even for an invasion, but described those as standard planning for possible scenarios rather than approved operations. One official said Trump’s aggressive post about the island “did not correspond to any plan the military intended to carry out.”

The strikes that were being prepared, and were canceled only hours before launch, were very similar to attacks carried out the previous night, when the United States struck military surveillance capabilities, communications systems and air defense sites across Iran, the officials told NBC.

According to the officials, the military was more surprised by Trump’s post effectively canceling the attack than by his threats and statements about a possible move to seize Kharg Island.

Trump repeated in an interview with Fox News that he preferred taking control of Kharg Island, but questioned whether the United States had the will to do so. He also said he preferred not to target bridges or power stations because of the civilian impact.

Trump announced the cancellation of the planned strikes on Truth Social, saying he had ordered the attacks and bombings planned against Iran for that night to be halted because the “final points” of an agreement had been approved by all parties.

2 View gallery Trump announces halt to Iran strike on Truth Social ( Photo: Truth )

He said discussions with Iran had reached the country’s highest leadership level and had been approved, and that the final points had been accepted in principle and in detail by the parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and others. Trump added that the naval blockade would remain in force until the deal was completed, and that the time and place for signing would be announced soon.

Despite Trump’s claim that the agreement had been approved with Israel’s backing, Israeli officials were surprised by the announcement. One Israeli official said, “It does not appear that Mojtaba approved the agreement, at least not officially. It seems Trump is eager for quiet during the World Cup.”

In its first response after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Trump, the Prime Minister’s Office effectively acknowledged that an agreement was close and did not publicly oppose it.