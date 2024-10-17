Regional states signal increased involvement in post-war Gaza following Sinwar’s death

Israel received messages Thursday from several regional countries expressing a stronger interest and motivation to be involved in the post-war governance of Gaza following the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar .

Sinwar’s elimination , seen as a major obstacle, could affect not only hostage negotiations but also future plans for Gaza’s reconstruction and governance.

Throughout Thursday, Israeli officials held talks with foreign leaders, including those in the Middle East, noting increased willingness to engage in Gaza’s rehabilitation and in establishing an alternative authority to Hamas.

Various Middle Eastern countries have been linked to discussions about Gaza’s future. In May, The New York Times reported that senior aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explored a post-war plan involving shared control of Gaza with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the U.S., in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

However, in September, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed cast doubt on the plan, saying his country would not support post-war efforts in Gaza without the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Meanwhile, Israeli officials believe Hamas' overseas leadership has now become the central player in the hostage negotiations, making the pressure from mediators more effective after Sinwar’s death.

The U.S. views Sinwar’s killing as an opportunity to expedite the war’s conclusion and facilitate a hostage deal. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the matter with his Qatari counterpart.

One of the key questions following Sinwar's death is what will be done with his body. Israel has yet to make a decision, but officials familiar with the matter suggested that if required during hostage negotiations, Israel would be willing to return Sinwar’s body as part of a deal.

Israeli officials speculated that Sinwar may have been planning to flee to Egypt, pointing to forged passports found at the location where he was killed. There had been significant concern in Israel over the possibility of Sinwar being on the run and disconnected from his organization. However, in a statement, the IDF confirmed that Sinwar had been "in flight and trying to escape north."

In a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, it was revealed that U.S. President Joe Biden called Netanyahu from Air Force One to congratulate him on the successful operation. Biden reportedly praised the IDF's efforts, and the two leaders agreed on the importance of seizing this opportunity to secure the release of the hostages, committing to work together toward that goal.

