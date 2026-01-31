Senior Hasidic power broker accuses Netanyahu of deceiving ultra-Orthodox public

Moti Babchik, one of the most influential figures in ultra-Orthodox politics and a longtime power broker behind the scenes, has launched an unusually blunt attack on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , accusing him of misleading and marginalizing the ultra-Orthodox community and warning that future political alliances are no longer guaranteed .

Babchik, chief of staff to Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf and a senior figure in the Gur Hasidic movement, has for years been regarded as a central address for negotiations with ultra-Orthodox parties. He previously served as a close aide to former health minister Yaakov Litzman and was widely viewed by political figures as a de facto minister. Senior coalition leaders and top advisers to Netanyahu attended his daughter’s wedding in September 2024.

In a rare public interview, Babchik said the current crisis over military conscription of ultra-Orthodox men has shattered trust that once existed between the community’s leadership and Netanyahu. He said the dispute did not emerge suddenly but reflects a pattern of unfulfilled commitments since the current government took office.

Babchik said ultra-Orthodox leaders believe Netanyahu has repeatedly delayed or reneged on promises, including legislation to exempt yeshiva students from military service, budget allocations for religious education, frozen funding under the “New Horizon” framework for teachers, reductions in yeshiva budgets, and unfulfilled welfare commitments such as food assistance and Passover aid for low-income families.

He said these grievances were compiled in a document presented to Netanyahu about two years ago, but little progress followed.

The dispute has contributed to deepening divisions within the ultra-Orthodox political bloc. While Shas and Degel HaTorah have backed a draft exemption bill currently under review in the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Agudat Yisrael – representing the Hasidic factions and aligned with the Gur leadership – has opposed the legislation and voted against the state budget.

Despite pressure from Netanyahu, Agudat Yisrael refused to support the budget this week, even as Shas and Degel HaTorah agreed to back it. The split has weakened ultra-Orthodox leverage within the coalition and raised questions about its stability.

Babchik said the ultra-Orthodox leadership will no longer issue loyalty pledges to Netanyahu or his political bloc ahead of elections and did not rule out cooperation with rival camps after the next vote, though he stressed such decisions rest with senior religious authorities.

The rift has also played out within Agudat Yisrael itself, with tactical divisions emerging between Gur and other Hasidic factions. Netanyahu has been accused by critics of exploiting those splits to neutralize opposition to the draft bill.

Babchik rejected claims that responsibility for the conscription crisis lies with legal authorities or the Supreme Court, saying political leadership bears ultimate responsibility. He said the ultra-Orthodox community believes those who devote themselves to Torah study perform a vital national role and should not face sanctions.

The controversy has intensified amid broader public anger over military manpower shortages during wartime, with many reservists and bereaved families demanding equal burden-sharing.

Babchik also confirmed that he has held talks with opposition figures, including Benny Gantz, describing the meetings as legitimate parliamentary dialogue. He denied conducting formal coalition negotiations behind Netanyahu’s back.

Separately, Babchik faces potential criminal charges. Prosecutors have announced their intention to indict him, subject to a hearing, on suspicion of fraud and breach of trust related to actions taken during Litzman’s tenure as health minister. Babchik declined to address the allegations in detail, saying he would respond at the appropriate legal stage.