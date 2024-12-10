West Coast antisemitism: Israeli struck in California vehicular attack

A night out turned violent for Roi Gross, a 28-year-old Israeli-American. While leaving a nightclub in Laguna Beach, California, Gross and three friends became involved in an altercation with two men who, according to reports, identified themselves as being of “Palestinian-Iranian” descent.

1 View gallery Roi Gross in the hospital ( Photo: Instagram )

What started as a verbal clash reportedly escalated into accusations against Israel and criticism of the war in Gaza. The situation took a dangerous turn when one of the suspects allegedly got into his car, accelerated toward Gross and his group, and struck two of them.

Gross suffered a broken leg and was taken to the hospital, where he underwent surgery and is awaiting another operation. Authorities have arrested several individuals connected to the incident, including one of Gross’s friends. Laguna Beach police are treating the case as a potential antisemitic hate crime and have vowed to hold those responsible accountable.

“This is the first time I’ve experienced such violence,” Gross, a former IDF soldier who moved to the United States in 2014, said. “We tried to avoid confrontation, but the suspect acted maliciously, with clear intent to harm.”

Yeshiva student stabbed in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

In a separate incident, a yeshiva student in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood was stabbed in the neck and transported to a hospital in moderate but stable condition. The attack occurred near a well-known community event hall, and the suspect fled the scene immediately afterward.

Police are working with local volunteers to track down the perpetrator, using security footage that shows the suspect, described as a young white male.

Confrontations in NYC over Israel-Hamas war ( Video: Reuters )

The local “Shomrim” organization stated that the stabbing stemmed from a personal dispute between the victim and the suspect, who is reportedly known to the community from prior incidents. They emphasized that the attack is not being treated as an act of terrorism or a hate crime. Investigations into the motive and circumstances are ongoing.

Antisemitism surges to record levels amid Israel-Hamas conflict

The first year of the Israel-Hamas conflict has seen a disturbing spike in antisemitic incidents across the United States. According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), over 10,000 antisemitic incidents were recorded between October 7, 2023, and early September 2024, marking the highest number ever documented in a single year since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

For comparison, the previous year saw 3,325 antisemitic incidents, highlighting the sharp increase in hate crimes targeting Jewish communities. This dramatic surge reflects the heightened tensions and divisions spurred by the ongoing conflict, with Jewish individuals and institutions increasingly targeted by violence and hostility.