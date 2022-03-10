Lapid, Jordan's King Abdullah discuss Jerusalem tensions

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met Thursday with Jordan's King Abdullah II at his palace in the kingdom’s capital of Amman, the Foreign Ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the two met to discuss the [Muslim holy month of] Ramadan, amid well as growing tension in Jerusalem and on the Temple Mount.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid with Jordan's King Abdullah II in Amman

"We agreed that we should work together, especially in the run-up to Ramadan and Passover, and worry about the tense security situation in Jerusalem." Lapid said.

"Our special relationship with the Kingdom of Jordan promises a better future for our children. Peace is not only about being neighborly, but it is also our moral responsibility to both of our people.”

This was the second meeting Lapid had with the king, the first taking place in September of last year.

Lapid’s office reported that the two also discussed regional and international policy issues, the progress of normalization and peace, as well as joint projects pertaining to renewable energy and trade.

The Dome of the Rock compound in Jerusalem's Temple Mount

Jordanian news agency “Petra” said that during the meeting the king "emphasized the need to step up efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on a two-state solution, In a way that will ensure the establishment of a sovereign and sustainable independent Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

Petra further reported that the king "reiterated the need not to harm the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem, to maintain total peace, and to stop all unilateral measures that undermine the two-state solution."

The meeting was also attended by Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi, with whom Lapid also met separately.

Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi (R) and Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid

Thursday’s meeting follows a string of violent incidents in Jerusalem, the last of which took place last Monday, when two policemen were stabbed and moderately injured by a Palestinian man near the Old City.

Officials in the defense establishment stated that there was a need to increase the presence of security forces in the area ahead of April - during which Ramadan , Nakba Day, when Palestinians mark the 1948 war when 750,000 either fled or were expelled and the Passover holiday, all take place.