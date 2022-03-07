Channels
Police officers at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem

Two Israeli cops hurt in Jerusalem stabbing, Palestinian attacker shot dead

Attack comes just a day after a similar assault on policeman nearby; law enforcement concerned over simmering tensions in the days leading up to Ramadan, a time of heightened religious fervor

Haim Goldich, Elisha Ben Kimon |
Published: 03.07.22, 19:00
A Palestinian attacker stabbed and moderately wounded two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem Monday evening before being shot dead by other policemen stationed nearby.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • Magen David Adom ambulance service medics provided first aid treatment to the wounded cops, both in their early 20s, who were then taken to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
    Police officers neutralize alleged Palestinian attacker who stabbed two cops in Jerusalem
    (Video: Israel Police)
    Footage from the scene shows the alleged attacker lying on the ground immediately after stabbing the officers.
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Seconds later, another police officer is seen reporting on the radio before shooting the Palestinian once in the back. He continues pointing his gun at the prone-positioned man as more policemen arrive at the scene with their guns drawn.
    This latest incident joins a recent string of attacks against Israelis perpetrated by Palestinians in the days leading up to the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, which is to start this year at the beginning of April and is characterized by heightened religious fervor and simmering nationalist tensions.
    Another such attack took place Sunday morning when a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by security forces. Another officer was struck by a ricochet.
    The knife allegedly used by the attacker
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    Last week, two Israeli men were stabbed in the Palestinian town of Hizma outside Jerusalem in less than 24 hours.
    Authorities believe the same suspect was behind both attacks and that both incidents were driven by nationalistic motives.
