Two Israeli cops hurt in Jerusalem stabbing, Palestinian attacker shot dead

A Palestinian attacker stabbed and moderately wounded two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem Monday evening before being shot dead by other policemen stationed nearby.
Magen David Adom ambulance service medics provided first aid treatment to the wounded cops, both in their early 20s, who were then taken to the capital's Shaare Zedek Medical Center.
Footage from the scene shows the alleged attacker lying on the ground immediately after stabbing the officers.
Seconds later, another police officer is seen reporting on the radio before shooting the Palestinian once in the back. He continues pointing his gun at the prone-positioned man as more policemen arrive at the scene with their guns drawn.
This latest incident joins a recent string of attacks against Israelis perpetrated by Palestinians in the days leading up to the holy month of Ramadan, when devout Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, which is to start this year at the beginning of April and is characterized by heightened religious fervor and simmering nationalist tensions.
Another such attack took place Sunday morning when a Palestinian stabbed and wounded an Israeli policeman in Jerusalem and was then shot dead by security forces. Another officer was struck by a ricochet.
Last week, two Israeli men were stabbed in the Palestinian town of Hizma outside Jerusalem in less than 24 hours.
Authorities believe the same suspect was behind both attacks and that both incidents were driven by nationalistic motives.