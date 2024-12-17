850 IDF in Syria

IDF troops operate in Damascus military site, report

Military chopper reported to land in the Syrian capital on Monday bringing troops who operate in a military facility for 20 minutes before leaving; Israel strikes suburbs of the capital at the same time 

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel
Syria
An Israeli helicopter landed Monday overnight near one of the military sites in the Damascus area, sources told the Russian news agency Sputnik on Tuesday. "Soldiers entered the site and left after about 20 minutes, heading toward southern Syria," the report claimed. Reports of Israeli strikes in the Sitt Zaynab area on the outskirts of Damascus arrived shortly after.
Hezbollah-affiliated outlet Al-Mayadeen reported on Tuesday on additional IDF advances in the buffer zone area in Syria. According to the report, Israeli forces "entered the front neighborhoods of the town of Hader."
1 View gallery
פעילות כוחות הצנחנים, שיריון, הנדסה ואגוז בפיקוד 474 בסוריהפעילות כוחות הצנחנים, שיריון, הנדסה ואגוז בפיקוד 474 בסוריה
IDF soldiers in Syria
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Israeli officers have already met with local village leaders and elders in the area, following a video showing Druze residents in Hader requesting that Israel annex the area.
Tribal sources in Syria told Lebanon's Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Akhbar that some view a temporary Israeli presence in Druze villages as a preferable alternative to a takeover by rebel group Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham in those areas until minority protection mechanisms in the country are established.
Syrian Druze calling for Israel to annex them
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
However, the report noted that village heads rejected the annexation angle, stressing their connection to Syria in their statements.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""