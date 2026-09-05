US sanctions Turkish bank network Israel wanted closed over alleged IRGC oil financing

On September 4, 2026, the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Istanbul-based Golden Global Investment Bank, alongside its portfolio management and asset leasing subsidiaries, under Executive Order 13902.

Operating within Operation Economic Outcast—launched in late August by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent—the action closed a financial channel used to move restricted energy capital and generate liquidity for Iranian state military operations. The move demonstrated how specialized regional banks can process capital for state-sponsored actors while maintaining formal commercial access.

( Photo: CNN )

The designation reflects sustained counter-terrorism finance cooperation between Western and regional partners. For years, Israeli security agencies prioritized and flagged Turkish banking channels used by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force inside joint U.S.-Israeli intelligence frameworks. Washington acted on shared technical data mapping how Iranian state actors exploit vulnerabilities in Ankara's financial oversight. By severing Golden Global Investment Bank from foreign currency clearing systems, U.S. enforcement validated findings linking elements of Istanbul's commercial banking sector to Iranian military financing, disrupting a pipeline that Western and Israeli officials had repeatedly flagged.

Treasury findings detail the underlying evasion mechanism. Golden Global Investment Bank cleared proceeds from illicit Iranian crude oil sales to commercial buyers in China. Revenue entered Turkish bank accounts through shell companies designed to mask beneficial ownership. Once inside Turkey, rahbar money exchangers converted digital ledger balances into physical gold and foreign currency, obscuring the paper trail and providing the IRGC Quds Force with tens of millions of dollars for military operations.

Central to this arrangement was the network managed by Sıtkı Ayan, a Turkish businessman designated by OFAC in 2022 for managing IRGC Quds Force front companies. Ayan used Golden Global Investment Bank to obtain correspondent banking services closed to sanctioned entities. By providing clearing facilities to the Ayan network, the bank enabled Iranian state entities to monetize crude oil exports under the guise of routine trade while shielding primary transactions from Western regulators.

Golden Global Investment Bank illustrates how financial risk concentrates in niche institutions. Established in 2019 as an interest-free Islamic participation bank with roughly $34 million in capital, the entity occupied a minor footprint in Turkey’s commercial banking sector. Its small balance sheet allowed it to operate below the radar of foreign compliance monitors. Rather than building a standard commercial lending portfolio, the bank operated as a clearing vehicle designed to integrate sanctioned state actors into global commerce.

This pattern mirrors established Turkish economic practice under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A decade ago, state-owned Halkbank facilitated a multi-billion-dollar oil-for-gold scheme to move Iranian energy revenues. Golden Global Investment Bank represents a modernized variant, using Islamic banking structures toward identical liquidity goals. This conduit functioned within a broader regulatory environment in Ankara that permits hostile regional entities, including Hamas political leadership, to operate legally and manage local asset portfolios. While Treasury's action focuses strictly on IRGC Quds Force facilitation, the bank operated inside a domestic framework that tolerated sanctioned financial activity.

To prevent capital migration, Treasury simultaneously designated the bank’s operating subsidiaries, Golden Global Portföy Yönetimi and Golden Global Varlık Kiralama. When primary lenders face enforcement, illicit networks routinely shift assets and client accounts to affiliated asset management or leasing firms. Sanctioning the parent entity and its subsidiaries in a single action blocked these evasion routes, excising the entire corporate structure from the international financial system.

The enforcement action establishes a clear precedent for secondary sanctions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued an explicit warning: any foreign financial institution clearing transactions for sanctioned Iranian entities faces immediate exclusion from the U.S. dollar system. By enforcing this standard against entities in a NATO member state, Washington eliminated the assumption that political alignment provides immunity from compliance enforcement.

The economic consequences for Turkey are direct. Dependent on foreign capital inflows to manage persistent inflation and foreign exchange requirements, the Turkish economy requires integration with global financial markets. International commercial banks and investors demand regulatory certainty before maintaining correspondent relationships or underwriting sovereign debt. President Erdogan’s effort to combine NATO status with a permissive stance toward Iranian military finance has reached a hard wall, elevating sovereign risk across Turkey’s banking sector.

By removing Golden Global Investment Bank from international commerce, Washington proved that diplomatic status cannot shield illicit clearing channels from enforcement. Turkey now faces a binary choice: enforce rigorous banking compliance and secure its standing in the Western financial system, or continue hosting Iranian military networks and accept compounding economic isolation. Erdogan’s dual-track game is over.



