Crowds of Gazans and moments of anxiety: IDF intelligence commander gets behind the scenes of hostage exchange

"I couldn’t afford to take a single breath," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Nitzan Alon, reflecting on the high-stakes mission to recover hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbacher. Appointed to spearhead intelligence efforts and later stepping into a key negotiating role, Alon opened up in a rare interview with the IDF's radio station on Tuesday evening.
Alon described the intense emotions and vigilance surrounding their release. "I was moved, but I remained focused on what’s next. Alongside me are hundreds of people working tirelessly. Our focus is always on those who remain, not just those who return," he said.
"I have great respect for him," Alon said of Halevi. "What he expressed —perhaps more clearly than anyone else—about his personal responsibility as the commander of the IDF on October 7 resonates deeply. He possesses a resilience rooted in truth and a profound sense of accountability." home unharmed. It’s not a moment of relief but rather another small step forward," the general said.
This marks Alon’s first public interview since taking on his role, given on the occasion of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi's announced resignation, effective March 6.
Alon praised Halevi's leadership, noting: "Few chiefs of staff could have led the IDF out of such a deep abyss with such professionalism and dedication. Many commanders looked to him and followed his lead during the war's darkest hours. The burden and responsibility he carries will stay with him forever."