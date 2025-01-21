Crowds of Gazans and moments of anxiety: IDF intelligence commander gets behind the scenes of hostage exchange

Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Nitzan Alon, a key negotiator in the hostage recovery efforts, admitted he 'couldn’t allow himself to breathe' during the release of Emily Damari, Romi Gonen, and Doron Steinberger; 'I stayed alert – it’s not a moment of relief. Now, our focus shifts to those still waiting to come home'