'Dad, I came back alive': IDF releases emotional footage of freed hostages reuniting with families

The IDF on Monday evening released new footage of the emotional reunions between freed hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari and Doron Steinbrecher and their mothers. The women were released Sunday after 471 days in Hamas captivity.
In one clip, Gonen is seen speaking to her father, saying, “I came back alive.” Damari is captured embracing her mother in a hallway, exclaiming, “Yes! I survived just for you, my love.” She later tells her brothers, “My brothers! I survived!” Steinbrecher’s mother calls out to her daughter, “Can I hug you, my love? You’re with me now, and I’m keeping you safe!”
The three were handed over by Hamas terrorists to the Red Cross, which transported them to a meeting point in Gaza, where they were received by IDF and Shin Bet forces. At 5:53 p.m., confirmation was received that the hostages had crossed into Israeli territory.
They were then brought to a reception center at Re’im Crossing near the Gaza border, where they were reunited with their mothers.
Upon arrival, Gonen was heard asking excitedly, “Where is my mom? Where is my mom?” In addition to their families, the three women were greeted by IDF representatives, including support officers, doctors, psychologists, and mental health professionals.
The footage highlights the relief and joy following their release, marking the end of a harrowing ordeal for the hostages and their families.