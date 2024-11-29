12,500 targets, 100 special operations: IDF tallies Hezbollah conflict after cease-fire

The IDF published on Friday a summary of the prolonged conflict with Hezbollah, which ended this week with a cease-fire agreement after nearly 14 months.

While ground operations in the Gaza Strip are expected to continue for years, the IDF Northern Command is preparing for ongoing cease-fire enforcement strikes and warning fire until Lebanese Army forces complete their deployment south of the Litani River, allowing Israeli forces to gradually withdraw and return to Israel.

According to military data, 121,000 communication devices, computers and electronic devices, along with documents, were seized and confiscated in Lebanon during dozens of covert operations preceding the two-month-long ground campaign that concluded earlier this week.

Additionally, 13,000 anti-tank missile launchers, anti-aircraft rockets and missiles, as well as 12,000 explosives, UAVs and various explosive devices, were captured or destroyed. The military estimated that over 155,000 items were seized in total.

The military assessed that Hezbollah holds less than 30% of its UAV fleet from before the war — still numbering several hundred. According to the IDF, at least 2,500 terrorists were confirmed to be eliminated, though the actual number is believed to be around 3,500 with twice as many injured.

Officially, Lebanon has reported 3,961 fatalities, without distinguishing between civilians and combatants and another 16,520 injuries.

Among those killed were Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah , his designated successor Hashem Safieddine and 13 other senior figures. The fatalities include 4 division commanders, 24 brigade commanders, 27 battalion commanders and 63 company commanders.

As part of the campaign against Hezbollah’s elite Radwan Force, approximately 160 military headquarters, 150 weapons depots and over 1,500 terror infrastructure sites were destroyed. Overall, 1,600 Hezbollah military headquarters from various units and more than 1,000 weapons depots were targeted.

The Israeli Air Force reported fighter jets flew 14,000 hours and attacked in 11,000 offensive sorties. In total, 360 terror infrastructures were attacked in Beirut and the Beqaa Valley alongside about 1,000 additional targets — out of 12,500 Hezbollah assets struck across Lebanon since October 8 of last year, with intensified efforts since August.

The Navy held 25,000 hours of maritime operations off the coast of Lebanon. On the ground, 14 brigades participated in the campaign, alongside over 100 special operations and 24 divisional raids.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to promise strict enforcement of the cease-fire agreement. On Thursday, the IDF announced it conducted its first airstrike since the cease-fire , after "terrorist activity was identified in a facility used by Hezbollah to store mid-range rockets in southern Lebanon."

The military has also opened fire in several additional instances of violations, including an airstrike targeting two Hezbollah operatives who approached a known terror asset in southern Lebanon used to launch dozens of rockets into Israel in recent weeks.