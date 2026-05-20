Netanyahu’s personal attorney emerges as leading candidate for top government watchdog post

Professor Daniel Hershkowitz, a former civil service commissioner, announced Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the race to become Israel’s 10th state comptroller .

Wednesday is the final deadline for submitting candidacies. Barring dramatic changes, the race will now be left to retired Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron and attorney Michael Rabello, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s personal lawyer and his preferred candidate to replace outgoing State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman.

3 View gallery Retired Supreme Court justice Yosef Elron and attorney Michael Rabello ( Photo: Moti Kimchi, Nahum Segal )

A statement on behalf of Hershkowitz said: “Professor Hershkowitz wishes to sincerely thank the ministers and Knesset members from factions across the political spectrum who expressed confidence in him and supported his candidacy throughout the process, and he appreciates the broad and warm support he received. Professor Hershkowitz will continue to serve the State of Israel and the public in other public roles in the future, out of a sense of mission toward Israeli society and state institutions.”

Hershkowitz arrived at the Knesset on Monday and asked lawmakers to sign his candidacy form. Under the law, every candidate must collect at least 10 signatures in order to run for the post. Rabello also came to the Knesset on Monday to seek support. Elron has been holding intensive talks with lawmakers and has already secured the required signatures for his candidacy.

3 View gallery Professor Daniel Hershkowitz ( Photo: Yotam Frum )

After keeping their position vague in recent days, Yesh Atid announced Tuesday that it had decided to collect signatures in support of appointing Elron as state comptroller. The announcement came after five coalition lawmakers withdrew their support for Elron, including Likud MK Eli Dellal, who had been the one to collect 10 signatures backing him.

Elron sparked controversy in 2023 when he challenged the Supreme Court’s traditional seniority system and took the unprecedented step of putting himself forward as a candidate for court president. The move drew sharp criticism from the legal establishment and the opposition, but won support from the political right.

Now, some of those who opposed Elron’s challenge to the seniority system are promoting his candidacy for state comptroller. Elron’s name was also considered for chairmanship of a commission of inquiry into the October 7 massacre, but Netanyahu prefers a candidate close to him, partly because he would not be able to control Elron’s moves, as the retired justice is considered an independent candidate who cannot be given instructions.

3 View gallery State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman ( צילום: אלכס קולומויסקי )

Until now, the opposition had largely remained ambiguous, except for Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party, which supports Elron. The election for state comptroller is held by all 120 Knesset members in a secret ballot, making it difficult for Netanyahu to control how lawmakers actually vote. Assessments are that Netanyahu will not succeed in appointing his personal lawyer, Rabello.