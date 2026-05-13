Government-backed Oct. 7 probe bill drops ‘independent inquiry’ pledge, sparking cover-up claims

The Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee discussed a bill Wednesday to establish a political commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the Oct. 7 massacre , after a revised draft removed language promising a “full, thorough and independent” investigation.

The bill, proposed by Likud lawmaker Ariel Kallner, originally said its purpose was to ensure a comprehensive and independent inquiry. The updated version says the goal is “to investigate the events of the Simchat Torah massacre.”

1 View gallery ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo, Tal Shachar )

The October Council, which represents bereaved families, hostage families and former hostages, said the change exposed the bill as a “political whitewash committee.”

Kallner said the omission was a clerical error, but also said the revised wording was meant to better address the public dispute over who should appoint the inquiry body. He said the bill still guarantees an independent investigation and prevents a cover-up.

The revised draft also bars several officials from serving on the commission, including Supreme Court justices, officers ranked major general or higher, Shin Bet chiefs and deputies, the attorney general, the military advocate general and Cabinet members.

The proposal says if the opposition refuses to cooperate in appointing representatives, the state comptroller could appoint them instead.

About 2.5 weeks ago, the High Court of Justice gave the government until July 1 to present a framework for investigating the Oct. 7 disaster. The court said it has the authority in principle to order the creation of a state commission of inquiry, but did not signal whether it would take that step.