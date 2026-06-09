Clashes in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh: Hundreds of Haredim protest over arrest of draft evaders

Hundreds of extremist Haredim blocked traffic Tuesday evening in Jerusalem and in Beit Shemesh, protesting the arrest of draft evaders required to enlist in the IDF and the arrest of rioters near the home of Supreme Court Deputy President Noam Sohlberg.

In addition to blocking roads, the rioters set objects on fire and clashed with police, who tried to forcibly remove them. Police declared illegal disturbances at both locations, later pushing back the protesters and reopening the roads. One person was arrested in Jerusalem.

Haredi riots in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh ( Video: Police Spokesperson, Reuven Biala )

“Police forces have been operating in recent hours against hundreds of rioters in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh,” the Israel Police said in a statement. “The rioters set garbage bins on fire, rolled them toward officers and threw objects and stones at them. In addition, they blocked traffic routes and the light rail with their bodies. Police officers and Border Police fighters responded with force and riot dispersal measures, pushed the rioters back into the neighborhood and worked to reopen the roads.”

“Day after day, the rioters cross every red line, deliberately harming first and foremost the law-abiding public, while also directing violence at officers who work long hours to restore public order, protect public safety and security, and allow every citizen to reach their destination safely,” according to the police.

After the declaration of an illegal disturbance, the protesters were ordered by police to clear the roads. “When they did not comply, forces began acting to restore public order,” a police spokesperson said. “Israel Police acts to enable freedom of expression and lawful protest. However, blocking main traffic arteries and disrupting citizens’ daily lives will not be tolerated.”

1 View gallery Haredim riot ( Photo: Israel Police spokesperson )

Hundreds of Haredim also protested Friday in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh against the arrest of the rioters outside Sohlberg’s home. The Jerusalem protest took place outside the Lev Habira police station. During the demonstration, the Haredi protesters surrounded the station and tried to break the entrance gate to storm the site.

On Wednesday, dozens of Haredi protesters arrived at the Supreme Court justice’s home and smashed its window s, as well as the windows of the family car. They damaged the entrance to the home, and broke pots and planters. The protest was aimed at the High Court’s position on Haredi enlistment. After damaging the home, the protesters boarded a bus and tried to leave. Large police forces stopped the bus and locked the protesters inside until additional forces arrived. More than 70 Haredim were arrested.