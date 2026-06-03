Hours after home rampage, Sohlberg’s wife denounces violence: ‘How can Jews do this?’

“We are children of Holocaust survivors. How can Jews do this to one another?” Meira Sohlberg, wife of Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, cried on Wednesday night after dozens of ultra-Orthodox protesters rioted in the yard of their home in Alon Shvut , causing extensive damage.

“How can this be? Look at the destruction, a pogrom. What is this, Kristallnacht ? How is this possible?” she said. After the protesters left, a Magen David Adom medical team arrived at the home after Sohlberg reportedly felt unwell. Seventy protesters were arrested and the investigation was transferred to the Judea and Samaria Police Central Unit.

6 View gallery Sohlberg at his home during the riot ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Later, Meira clarified her remarks, saying outside the family home: “I do not like comparing anything to the Holocaust. Nothing compares to the Holocaust. But a Jew taking a stone and throwing it at another Jew’s home is something tragic, intolerable and incomprehensible.”

She added: “There is always a minority that carries out severe provocations. We are not afraid, but we are saddened. It would be good if people lowered the flames — from every direction, every side and every sector. We cannot fight one another when we have so many enemies around us. Disagreement is fine, but destruction? How is that possible? We know things will be okay.”

6 View gallery Ambulances near the Sohlberg's house

Netanel, one of the protesters who was detained, told ynet from a police station: “They announced at the yeshiva that there was a bus and that we were leaving together. We arrived where the buses dropped us off, demonstrated and left. Activists from various organizations were with us. We were told to stand and recite Psalms, without causing trouble.”

Despite the extensive damage, he claimed: “Maybe there were people who got out of control. I was not one of the organizers and did not even know where we were going.”

Unlike other ultra-Orthodox demonstrations that have been accompanied by unrest, United Torah Judaism's party chairman Knesset member (MK) Yitzhak Goldknopf issued a condemnation.

“Alongside full support for Torah scholars, whose honor and status are being trampled by the current government and who are expressing their pain, I condemn the violence, which has no place in our camp, is contrary to Torah values and harms the just struggle to save the Torah world,” he said.

6 View gallery The rioters near Sohlberg's house ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Shas' party MK Yinon Azoulay also addressed the disturbances in the Knesset. “If you want to protest, protest, but there is no place for violence. If you come to a judge’s home, you can demonstrate, but approaching his house? Approaching his family? That is not the way of the Torah,” he said.

At the same time, Azoulay said he expected coalition members to condemn the arrests of yeshiva students as well. “I hope that just as the prime minister and education minister condemned these events, we will also hear a clear and firm voice from them regarding the arrest of Torah scholars who sit and study. They should be in study halls, not under arrest.”

Netanyahu does not mention ultra-Orthodox community; Shas says it is “shocked by the persecution of Torah students”

Shortly after midnight, Shas and Degel HaTorah issued a joint statement, opening by saying they were “pained and shocked by the ongoing persecution and trampling of Torah students by Supreme Court justices. We warned that these measures would lead to radicalization and anarchy, and unfortunately we are seeing those fears materialize.”

The statement continued: “We strongly condemn any act of violence. Violence is contrary to the Torah and completely unacceptable. At the same time, we demand that the leaders of the right-wing parties, who were quick and right to condemn this incident, also condemn the ongoing and cruel persecution of Torah scholars and yeshiva students.”

6 View gallery The damage to the Sohlberg's car ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Police Commissioner Daniel Levy also strongly condemned the violence at Sohlberg’s home after midnight, emphasizing that the incident caused property damage. “The right to protest must not become violence, vandalism or harm to public officials,” he said, adding that police had been instructed to fully prosecute those responsible.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu initially issued a statement condemning the riot without mentioning the ultra-Orthodox community . “I strongly condemn the violent riot against Justice Noam Sohlberg. Law enforcement authorities must apply the full force of the law against the rioters,” he said.

Later, Netanyahu’s office said he had spoken with Sohlberg. “The prime minister again strongly condemned the attack against him and his family. He inquired about the welfare of Justice Sohlberg and his family and made clear that he expects law enforcement authorities to act firmly against the rioters.”

Former acting Supreme Court president Justice Uzi Vogelman told ynet: “Personal attacks on judges cross red lines. The relevant authorities must do everything possible to protect judges who are carrying out their duties in accordance with the law.”

Dozens of protesters smashed windows at the Sohlberg family home, damaged the entrance and the justice’s vehicle and broke pots and planters. They said they were protesting the Supreme Court’s position on the conscription of ultra-Orthodox men.

6 View gallery Protesters who took part in the demonstration were reportedly given Israeli flags bearing a swastika

After damaging the property, the protesters boarded buses and attempted to leave. Large police forces stopped one of the buses and held those inside until additional officers arrived. Protesters who took part in the demonstration were reportedly given Israeli flags bearing a swastika.

The judiciary said it viewed the violent demonstration near the home of the deputy president of the Supreme Court with the utmost severity.

“This was a grave and unacceptable incident that exceeded the bounds of legitimate protest in an attempt to undermine the sense of security of judicial officeholders and their families,” the statement said.

6 View gallery The damage to the Sohlberg's property ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

“The judiciary will not hesitate to use all means at its disposal, in cooperation with law enforcement and security agencies, to ensure the safety and security of judges. Attempts to pressure, intimidate or deter judges will not affect the performance of their duties. Israel’s judges will continue to carry out their work professionally, independently and without fear, in accordance with the law and their duty to the public.”

President Isaac Herzog also spoke with Sohlberg.