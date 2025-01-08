IDF to conceal identities of combat troops amid global legal threats

To counter rising efforts targeting IDF troops abroad, military orders all combat personnel, from brigadier general and below, to remain anonymous; photos from combat zones require special approval, and legal briefings will precede any interviews

Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Travel
Soldier
In a significant directive issued Wednesday by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, the Israeli military will now conceal the identities of all soldiers and officers involved in operational combat activities. The move comes in response to increased efforts by anti-Israel activists to target IDF personnel abroad.
The policy, effective immediately, applies to all personnel from the rank of brigadier general and below. It affects thousands of active-duty and reserve soldiers, including battalion, company and brigade commanders from standard units—not just elite forces—who frequently gave public interviews in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack.
3 View gallery
בית הדין הפלילי בהאגבית הדין הפלילי בהאג
(Photo: IDF, AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
While existing images and footage of these individuals will not be retroactively altered, all future appearances will adhere to the new guidelines.
The IDF’s International Law Division will personally brief soldiers and officers before any interviews, and combat zone images featuring personnel will require special authorization before publication. The measure ensures that the identity of infantry soldiers will be protected as an Air Force pilot or a commander in the naval or commando units.

Increased risks abroad

The decision follows rising threats against IDF personnel traveling abroad, including from organizations like the Hind Rajab Foundation, reportedly operated by Lebanon-based pro-terror activists in Belgium. Recent complaints filed by the foundation led to a Brazilian judge ordering an investigation into an IDF soldier vacationing in the country, prompting the soldier to flee.
3 View gallery
תיעוד של כוחות חטיבת כפיר במבצע בשכונת הקצינים בצפון רצועת עזה בה התבצרו מפקדי ארגון הטרור חמאסתיעוד של כוחות חטיבת כפיר במבצע בשכונת הקצינים בצפון רצועת עזה בה התבצרו מפקדי ארגון הטרור חמאס
(Photo: IDF)
Concerns over such incidents have grown since reports surfaced last month of soldiers being warned against travel due to the risk of arrest or interrogation. Some IDF personnel had to leave foreign countries abruptly, while others were advised against traveling altogether.
The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant, has intensified fears of international legal actions against IDF officers and soldiers.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The IDF has long urged personnel who served in Gaza to avoid posting images or videos from the war, which could be used as evidence in war crimes investigations. Despite these warnings, many soldiers violated military orders, leading to the creation of “blacklists” by pro-Palestinian organizations in Europe and elsewhere. These lists are compiled using social media content and other publicly available materials.
3 View gallery
תיעוד מהלחימה בשלושת מעוזי הטרור שהוכרעו על ידי כוחות חטיבת כפירתיעוד מהלחימה בשלושת מעוזי הטרור שהוכרעו על ידי כוחות חטיבת כפיר
(Photo: IDF)
To mitigate these risks, the IDF now evaluates travel requests on a case-by-case basis, particularly for those who served in Gaza. While soldiers are not explicitly banned from traveling abroad, the military assesses the risks for each applicant, focusing on commanders and combatants involved in Gaza operations.
The new policy reflects the IDF’s growing concern over the potential misuse of images and information against its personnel in international legal proceedings. With pro-Palestinian groups operating a vast network across Europe and other regions, the military aims to shield its soldiers from legal and personal risks.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""