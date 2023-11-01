Israel deploys missile boats to Red Sea amid Houthi attacks

IDF Spokesperson says rockets and strike drones intercepted over Eilat as military bolsters naval presence to defend potential threat to trade routes

Ynet, Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Yemen
Red Sea
Hamas surprise attack
Houthi
The IDF said it had deployed missile boats in the Red Sea on Wednesday as reinforcements, a day after the Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it had launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and vowed to carry out more.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Images disseminated by the military showed Saar-class corvettes patrolling near Eilat port in the Red Sea, which Israel sees as a new front as its war in Gaza draws retaliation from Iran-aligned pro-Hamas forces elsewhere in the region.
3 View gallery
ספינות טילים של חיל היםספינות טילים של חיל הים
Israeli naval vessels in the Red Sea
(Photo: IDF)
The Houthi movement said on Tuesday they had launched three drone and missile attacks towards Israel since the start of the Hamas-Israel war on Oct. 7. It vowed there would be more such attacks to come "to help the Palestinians to victory".
3 View gallery
תרגיל צבאי של לוחמים חות'ים ליד צנעא בתימןתרגיל צבאי של לוחמים חות'ים ליד צנעא בתימן
Houthi military drill in Yemen
(Photo: Houthi Media Center/Handout via REUTERS)
In a public briefing held by IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, he referred to the Houthi attack saying, "This morning, in Eilat, in southern Israel, IDF systems detected an aerial target approaching Israeli territory and activated alerts. There is no threat posed to the area, and there is no danger. We have a strong defensive posture in the southern area in all dimensions."
In what appeared to be a new attack overnight, the IFD said it had intercepted an "aerial threat" over the Red Sea.
Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said on Tuesday the Houthi attacks were intolerable, but declined to elaborate when asked how Israel might respond.
3 View gallery
לוחמים חות'ים מתאספים במהלך תמרון צבאי ליד צנעא בתימןלוחמים חות'ים מתאספים במהלך תמרון צבאי ליד צנעא בתימן
Houthi terrorists in Yemen
(Photo: Houthi Media Center/Handout via REUTERS)
The Houthis are part of the Iran-aligned regional alliance hostile to Israel and the United States which includes Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iran-backed militias in Iraq.
The Houthis govern swathes of Yemen including the capital Sanaa, more than a thousand miles from Israel.
Missiles and drones fired at Israel from the Red Sea area since October 7 have so far either been shot down or fallen short.
In an October 27 incident, Israel said the Houthis were behind a drone attack that caused explosions in two Egyptian towns on the Red Sea, saying they had been intended to hit Israel.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""