'Israel is exhausted, traumatized, and still fighting'

The Israeli people are suffering from trauma and disbelief that, more than 500 days after the worst attack ever seen on Israeli sovereign territory, the hostages remain in captivity and the war against Hamas continues, according to Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former deputy mayor of Jerusalem.
“There are still hostages that haven't returned home,” Hassan-Nahoum told ILTV. “Hamas is still on its feet. It's almost unbelievable that we've destroyed, practically destroyed, Hezbollah, the Syrian government of [Bashar] Assad has toppled down, and yet here we still are trying to get our hostages home.”
She described the situation in Israel as one of trauma, exhaustion, sadness, and disbelief.
Watch the full interview: