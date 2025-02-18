'Israel is exhausted, traumatized, and still fighting'

The Israeli people are suffering from trauma and disbelief that, more than 500 days after the worst attack ever seen on Israeli sovereign territory, the hostages remain in captivity and the war against Hamas continues, according to Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former deputy mayor of Jerusalem.

