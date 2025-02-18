'Israel is exhausted, traumatized, and still fighting'

Fleur Hassan-Nahoum describes situation in Israel as one of trauma, exhaustion, sadness, and disbelief

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
October 7
ILTV
Hamas
Gaza
The Israeli people are suffering from trauma and disbelief that, more than 500 days after the worst attack ever seen on Israeli sovereign territory, the hostages remain in captivity and the war against Hamas continues, according to Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, former deputy mayor of Jerusalem.
“There are still hostages that haven't returned home,” Hassan-Nahoum told ILTV. “Hamas is still on its feet. It's almost unbelievable that we've destroyed, practically destroyed, Hezbollah, the Syrian government of [Bashar] Assad has toppled down, and yet here we still are trying to get our hostages home.”
She described the situation in Israel as one of trauma, exhaustion, sadness, and disbelief.
Watch the full interview:
500 DAYS
(קרדיט: ILTV)
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""