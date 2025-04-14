Hamas says prepared for 'serious' hostage release after US makes promise to terror group

Israel is waiting for a response to the proposal to offer for release of nine or 10 live hostages, including Edan Alexander, seen over the weekend in a Hamas psychological terror video; Defense minister says after the encirclement of Rafah and the capture of Morag corridor: 'A significant portion of Gaza’s territory is now part of Israel’s security zones' 

Itamar Eichner, Yoav Zitun, Einav Halabi|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Gaza
Edan Alexander
Hamas hostages
Hamas
Israel Katz
A day after Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander pleading for his release, Israeli officials believe there has been meaningful progress in the hostage negotiations and a possible shift in Hamas' position.
A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo Sunday, where Egyptian mediators are awaiting the group’s formal response to Israel’s latest proposal. That proposal reportedly includes the release of nine to 10 living hostages—nearly identical to the original plan proposed by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, which called for the release of 11 hostages, including Alexander. Israel is also demanding the return of the remains of approximately 10 dead Israeli hostages.
3 View gallery
Potential progress toward hostage releasePotential progress toward hostage release
Potential progress toward hostage release
(Photos: Yariv Katz, Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters)
According to Israeli sources, the United States has offered Hamas a commitment: if the group agrees to release more than eight hostages, Washington will guarantee that Israel will enter negotiations for a second phase, centered on a ceasefire. Israeli officials also believe that increasing military pressure—particularly following the IDF’s seizure of the Morag corridor and encirclement of Rafah—is yielding results.
Video of hostage Edan Alexander released by Hamas
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday night that capturing the 12-kilometer Morag corridor, which cuts across the Gaza Strip between Khan Younis and Rafah, effectively splits the territory from east to west and places the area between the Philadelphi and Morag corridors within Israel’s growing security zone. He also noted that Israel is deepening its control of the northern perimeter of Gaza as part of broader efforts to protect Israeli communities.
3 View gallery
תחילת העבודות למיסוד מסדרון מורגתחילת העבודות למיסוד מסדרון מורג
Building the Morag Corridor in Gaza
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

3 View gallery
כוחות צה"ל חיסלו את המחבל אחמד איאד מחמד פרחאת, אחראי הצליפה בגדוד תל סולטאן של ארגון הטרור חמאסכוחות צה"ל חיסלו את המחבל אחמד איאד מחמד פרחאת, אחראי הצליפה בגדוד תל סולטאן של ארגון הטרור חמאס
IDF soldiers operating in the Morag Corridor
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"Several hundred thousand residents have already evacuated combat zones, and a significant portion of Gaza’s territory is now part of Israel’s security zones," Katz said. "The primary objective is to exert intense pressure on Hamas to return to the hostage release framework. The longer Hamas refuses, the more forcefully the IDF will operate—continuing to target operatives and destroy infrastructure. Gaza will become smaller, more isolated, and increasing numbers of its residents will be forced to evacuate."
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu told Asharq that the group is prepared for a "serious" prisoner exchange, ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal. However, he insisted Hamas would not disarm and accused Israel of attempting to secure hostage releases without proceeding to the second phase of negotiations. "Hamas' weapons, and those of other factions, are not up for negotiation," he said.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""