Hamas says prepared for 'serious' hostage release after US makes promise to terror group

A day after Hamas released a video of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander pleading for his release, Israeli officials believe there has been meaningful progress in the hostage negotiations and a possible shift in Hamas' position.
A Hamas delegation led by senior official Khalil al-Hayya arrived in Cairo Sunday, where Egyptian mediators are awaiting the group’s formal response to Israel’s latest proposal. That proposal reportedly includes the release of nine to 10 living hostages—nearly identical to the original plan proposed by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff, which called for the release of 11 hostages, including Alexander. Israel is also demanding the return of the remains of approximately 10 dead Israeli hostages.
According to Israeli sources, the United States has offered Hamas a commitment: if the group agrees to release more than eight hostages, Washington will guarantee that Israel will enter negotiations for a second phase, centered on a ceasefire. Israeli officials also believe that increasing military pressure—particularly following the IDF’s seizure of the Morag corridor and encirclement of Rafah—is yielding results.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday night that capturing the 12-kilometer Morag corridor, which cuts across the Gaza Strip between Khan Younis and Rafah, effectively splits the territory from east to west and places the area between the Philadelphi and Morag corridors within Israel’s growing security zone. He also noted that Israel is deepening its control of the northern perimeter of Gaza as part of broader efforts to protect Israeli communities.
"Several hundred thousand residents have already evacuated combat zones, and a significant portion of Gaza’s territory is now part of Israel’s security zones," Katz said. "The primary objective is to exert intense pressure on Hamas to return to the hostage release framework. The longer Hamas refuses, the more forcefully the IDF will operate—continuing to target operatives and destroy infrastructure. Gaza will become smaller, more isolated, and increasing numbers of its residents will be forced to evacuate."
Meanwhile, Hamas spokesperson Taher al-Nunu told Asharq that the group is prepared for a "serious" prisoner exchange, ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal. However, he insisted Hamas would not disarm and accused Israel of attempting to secure hostage releases without proceeding to the second phase of negotiations. "Hamas' weapons, and those of other factions, are not up for negotiation," he said.