Macron compares Israeli hostages in Gaza to Palestinians jailed in Israel

sparked controversy Friday by comparing Israeli hostages held in Gaza for nearly two years to Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, calling for the release of "all of them."

Speaking to an assembled crowd, Macron said, “I pushed everyone to say, ‘First release the hostages, and a ceasefire,’ and therefore we must push.” When asked if that included Palestinian hostages as well, Macron replied, “Yes, all of them. All of them. On both sides.” His remarks were met with applause.

Example of the lie and moral distortion of French policy. President Macron speaks about the release of hostages. He is asked: “Does that include the Palestinian hostages?” and replies: “Yes, all the hostages.” Applause. In Hamas tunnels in Gaza, there are Israeli civilians who… pic.twitter.com/GnjBqfnjl4