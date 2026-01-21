Technion professor Jacob Grobman named director of Israel Museum

Prof. Jacob “Yasha” Grobman has been appointed the new director of the Israel Museum and will take up the post in March, the museum announced Tuesday.

Grobman is a full professor at the Faculty of Architecture and Town Planning at the Technion in Haifa, where he served as dean from 2019 to 2022.

He is also the founder and principal of Grobman Architects, an award‑winning firm specializing in public construction. In addition to his academic and professional work, Grobman has curated and initiated exhibitions in museums and galleries and has written architectural programs for cultural institutions.

He will succeed outgoing director Suzanne Landau, who took the helm in September 2023 and led the museum through what she described as “challenging and unusual efforts” amid a backdrop of war and uncertainty.

Landau said the museum pursued “innovative initiatives” to support affected communities while presenting major exhibitions that reflected its “unique leading role and the breadth of its collections.” In a statement, she thanked the museum’s board and staff, expressing confidence in the institution’s curators to carry out its exhibition plans for 2026 and fulfill its “universal vision.”