Katz weighs allowing Gazans to leave via Israel amid Trump plan

Defense Minister Israel Katz held high-level security talks Thursday on the feasibility of allowing Gaza residents to emigrate via Israel, through Ashdod Port and Ramon Airport, amid growing international scrutiny over the issue, officials said.
The meeting, attended by IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, Defense Ministry Director-General and incoming IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir and Maj. Gen. (res.) Nitzan Alon, focused on voluntary emigration options for Gazans. Katz had earlier instructed the military to draft a plan facilitating departures by land, sea and air.
While Israel has yet to formally adopt any such policy, Katz praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal for large-scale emigration from Gaza, saying it could offer "thousands of Gazans a chance to relocate worldwide." He accused Hamas of using residents as human shields, exploiting humanitarian aid and holding them hostage to its rule, asserting that "every Gazan who wishes to leave should be able to."
However, Katz’s remarks drew sharp condemnation from Egypt, which warned of "catastrophic consequences" and accused Israel of violating international law and humanitarian norms. Cairo said the proposal could undermine cease-fire negotiations and destabilize the region.
Katz also claimed that European nations critical of Israel’s military actions—such as Spain, Ireland and Norway—were obligated to accept Gazan migrants but said their "hypocrisy will be exposed if they refuse." He suggested that countries like Canada, which has formal immigration programs, had previously shown willingness to take in Gazans and should now facilitate their relocation.
Despite the controversy, Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) is expected to oversee aspects of the plan, though the military is currently leading its initial formulation.