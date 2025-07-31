IDF pulls 98th Division from Gaza as Operation Gideon’s Chariots winds down

The IDF announced Thursday that the 98th Division has completed its mission in the northern Gaza Strip and is preparing for additional operations in line with operational planning and the combat timeline, as Operation Gideon's Chariots begins to wind down.
“For several months, troops of the 98th Division operated deep within the terror strongholds in the Gaza Strip, conducting combat activities in the areas of Khan Younis, Shijaiyah and Zeitoun,” the IDF said in a statement. The military did not say whether any other unit would take their place.
Over the past month, forces concentrated their efforts in Shejaiya and Zeitoun, focusing on dismantling terrorist infrastructure both above and below ground. The IDF said that more than 1,500 terror sites were dismantled and dozens of terrorists were eliminated during the fighting.
“The troops dealt a significant blow to Hamas’ Shijaiyah Battalion, which had attacked the communities near the Gaza Strip on October 7,” the military said.
According to the IDF, some of those killed were involved in the October 7 massacre. Their elimination came through coordinated operations involving the division’s Fire Control Center, ground troops, the Israeli Air Force and the Shin Bet security agency.
Operation Gideon’s Chariots, which saw 41 Israeli soldiers and officers killed, is expected to end in the coming days, a senior IDF official said Thursday. The operation targeted three Hamas brigades and aimed to free hostages. Among those killed were three Hamas brigade commanders, including the brother of military wing leader Yahya Sinwar, as well as Mohammad Shabana, commander of the Rafah brigade, and General Staff member Hakem al-Eisa. In total, eight battalion commanders, 39 company commanders and around 1,500 terrorists were killed.
On Monday, tensions flared during a security cabinet meeting when IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir clashed with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Zamir cautioned that fully conquering Gaza could take years and advocated for continued targeted raids, prompting Smotrich to angrily demand an apology, saying, “We already miss Herzi Halevi. You attacked him over exactly the same things.”