Netanyahu pushing Gaza migration plan to keep Ben-Gvir in coalition, say officials

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has accelerated plans to encourage voluntary migration of Gaza residents to foreign countries, in an effort to keep far-right Interior Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir in the government, according to Israeli officials.

Netanyahu is said to have assured Ben-Gvir that, if no hostage deal is reached soon, Israel would begin within weeks facilitating the voluntary relocation of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza. The initiative reportedly involves coordination among Israel’s security and diplomatic agencies, including the Mossad intelligence service and the Foreign Ministry.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Itamar Ben-Gvir in the Knesset plenum

Sources familiar with the matter say regular meetings have been held to advance the plan, with Netanyahu directing the Mossad to speed up contacts with countries willing to accept Gazan migrants. Reports indicate agreements have been reached with five nations willing to absorb migrants, including Ethiopia, Libya and Indonesia. Under the plan, migrants would leave Gaza through Israel and Jordan rather than via Egypt, marking a change in the route.

Mossad Chief David Barnea is reported to have discussed the matter with U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and other American officials, seeking U.S. support for incentives to countries agreeing to receive migrants.

Separately, Netanyahu has reportedly promised Minister Bezalel Smotrich that he would pursue annexation of parts of northern Gaza if no deal is reached, signaling a potential expansion of Israeli control in the area.

Senior officials say Netanyahu’s top priority remains securing a hostage release deal, but with talks possibly stalling due to Hamas’ refusal, preparations are reportedly underway for both voluntary migration and annexation.

To coordinate with the United States on these issues, Netanyahu is said to have dispatched Minister Ron Dermer, National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and Mossad Chief Barnea to Washington for talks.

An Israeli official familiar with the discussions told reporters that, until recently, the issue of voluntary migration was theoretical but is now becoming concrete. “If there is no deal, thousands of Gazans could begin leaving voluntarily in the coming weeks — not millions, but several thousand,” the official said.