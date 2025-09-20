Worried, Embarrassed, Fearful

"What can be done to help young American Jews who identify as Zionists, support Israel’s right to exist, and these days risk social exclusion or even losing their livelihood? Young people in the fields of art and humanities, for example, who encounter closed doors if they refuse to renounce Israel?".

2 View gallery A pro-Palestinian rally ( צילום: AP Photo/Manu Fernández )

This uneasy question was recently raised to me by an American Jewish mother who has supported Israel for many years, financially and publicly. A worried mother.

Since the hunger crisis in the Gaza Strip has worsened and the harsh criticism of Israel grew in the world this past summer, as Israel slowly becomes an international outcast, one can detect in conversations with Jews who support Israel and want its prosperity a new reaction — embarrassment.

Embarrassment at the ongoing war, embarrassment at the absence of a horizon for a deal to return the hostages (a cause to which American Jewry is still astonishingly devoted), embarrassment at their inability to explain outwardly to their surroundings (sometimes hostile) what Israel’s strategy is — when inwardly, they themselves do not understand it.

To remove any doubt, this is not a progressive audience suffering from "Wokeism" and identifying with campus protests, but rather the circles most devoted to Israel after October 7 — Jews who contribute money, time, and public support to Israel. They did not hesitate to stand with us even in the face of the wave of anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism that has intensified over the past two years, and has deeply affected their lives and the lives of their children. They did not shrink back; on the contrary, the "Jews of October 8" have discovered that their Jewish identity had strengthened. And for many of them, the connection to Israel became deeper.

The futility of the current situation regarding the war, the government's inability to present to Israelis — and to the world — a long-term strategy and clear objectives, is leading the Jewish community in the U.S. into a growing crisis.

92% of American Jews believe that recent developments in the war increase the sense of insecurity of Jews in various countries, and harm the internal unity of the Jewish communities themselves. 75% of them are concerned that Israel could become an outcast in Western countries (according to the "Voice of the Jewish People" index of the Jewish People Policy Institute, JPPI).

Should Israel navigate its military actions based on their impact on diaspora Jewry? The Israeli government is, first and foremost, expected to be devoted to the security and welfare of its Israeli citizens. However, when the cabinet sits to decide on the next steps in the war, it is expected to conduct a thorough, serious, and wide-ranging discussion of all consequences; the impact of the war on Jews in America, or Europe, must be part of this complex puzzle. Not just symbolically, but substantively.

2 View gallery Irresponsible or immoral statements. Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir ( photo: Yair Sagi )

The more Israel’s name is tarnished internationally, the more it becomes an outcast state on the global stage - in a way that endangers its future and security - the worse the situation becomes for diaspora Jews. Especially those who maintain a bond with Israel.

Even those who do not believe that the diaspora should be considered when making substantive decisions in the Gaza war must at the very least take into account the dangerous impact of extreme, irresponsible (or immoral) statements made by members of the Knesset and ministers in the coalition - which are quoted around the world; statements that further worsen the situation and security of Jews in the diaspora. These statements have no connection to the management of the war or its success — likely the opposite.

Jewish communities that have supported Israel during one of the most difficult periods in its history deserve greater attention from the State of Israel — a state they still see as a second home.