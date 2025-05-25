Ambassador slammed for political comments in support of PM

In remarks that broke diplomatic protocol, Leiter accused law enforcement of trying to “break” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , slammed the opposition for spreading “horrible things,” and said the left was leveling “blood libels” against the prime minister.

Yechiel Leiter in U.S. interview ( Video: PragerU )

A veteran Israeli diplomat called his comments "completely inappropriate," saying, “The only acceptable answer from a diplomat is, ‘I do not comment on internal Israeli political matters.’ Anything else shows ignorance and unprofessionalism.”

Leiter, a longtime Netanyahu ally who served as his chief of staff at the Finance Ministry, was appointed ambassador in November 2024, just ten days before U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration. While he has frequently taken a hard line against international critics of Israel, this was his most direct intervention in Israel’s internal politics to date.

His latest remarks mark a major break from diplomatic norms, especially given his role in Washington, widely considered Israel’s most important diplomatic posting.

Another senior diplomat, speaking anonymously, said: “I was stunned to hear his comments. Even political appointees in the past have refrained from commenting on domestic Israeli issues at the heart of political division. I hope this was a one-time slip and not the beginning of a dangerous trend that could politicize the Foreign Service.”

While the Foreign Ministry has not issued an official response to Leiter’s remarks—which also included an attack on Qatar—officials say disciplinary action is unlikely due to his close ties with Netanyahu. However, sources noted that any professional diplomat making such statements would likely face a formal reprimand.

2 View gallery Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter ( Photo: REUTERS/Ken Cedeno )

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Leiter’s decision to voice his opinion on internal Israeli affairs was highly unusual, breaking with longstanding diplomatic norms.

“There is nothing more malicious and malevolent than to level such charges at the prime minister,” said Leiter in the PragerU interview, referring to claims that Netanyahu is prolonging the war in Gaza for political reasons.

Asked about the claim that even some in Israel accuse Netanyahu of personal motives, Leiter responded that such accusations stem solely from “the extreme left that has a lot of sway in certain areas of the media.” He said the media is “obsessed” with bringing Netanyahu down and said they should avoid “crossing a line.”

“I've opposed governments in my political career and that's fine,” he said. “Don't level blood libels against your own prime minister. There's a border to everything and they've crossed it. This has to stop. It doesn't even make any sense politically. The whole thing is just insane.”

Leiter also mocked the corruption charges against Netanyahu , calling them “very serious charges. He accepted cigars. You know, people brought him some cigars for positive coverage. That’s bribery?” he said. “The charges are crumbling like a deck of cards. They just built these sand castles. The idea was to tire him to the point where he'd break. He’s not breaking.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun )

The ambassador said it was outrageous that Netanyahu had to appear in court while leading a war. “He was in court the week that he was planning the operation in Lebanon. Over what accusation? That we ordered submarines from Germany and why was it from Germany and not from elsewhere? And these are all trumped-up charges. It has to stop.”

Leiter argued that some of the hatred directed at Netanyahu stems from his representation of traditional values. “Some of the hatred for our prime minister is because he represents a return to values. When he says we’re fighting barbarism, that riles postmodern thinking. He’s hated for that but he’s also loved by the people who want to see a return to basic values.”