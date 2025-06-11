US issues stern warning to two-state summit participants over anti-Israel agenda

According to cable, countries that take 'anti-Israel actions' on heels of conference will be viewed as acting in opposition to US foreign policy interests and could face diplomatic consequences from Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is discouraging governments around the world from attending a United Nations conference next week in New York on a possible two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.
The cable, sent on June 10, says countries that take "anti-Israel actions" on the heels of the conference will be viewed as acting in opposition to U.S. foreign policy interests and could face diplomatic consequences from the U.S.
It adds that Washington would oppose any steps that would unilaterally recognize a conjectural Palestinian state.
The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
