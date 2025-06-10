PA's Abbas condemns October 7, pledges to expel Hamas from Gaza in letter to Macron

The letter, addressed to the co-chairs of the upcoming summit focused on resolving the Palestinian issue and implementing the two-state solution, was conveyed by a French official source and details significant pledges by the PA leadership.

3 View gallery Mahmoud Abbas and French President Emmanuel Macron ( Photo: Reuters )

Abbas reiterated the Palestinian people's commitment to a two-state solution and presented key steps required to end the Gaza war and establish a "just and stable peace in the Middle East." Crucially, the letter contained specific and unprecedented commitments, interpreted by the source as signaling a "genuine will to move towards realizing the two-state solution."

Key commitments outlined in Abbas's letter include:

1. Condemnation of October 7 and demand for hostage release: Explicitly condemning the October 7 Hamas attacks and demanding the immediate release of all hostages. “What Hamas did on October, killing and taking civilians hostages, is unacceptable and condemnable and Hamas has to immediately release all hostages and captives," Abbas wrote.

2. Complete disarmament of Hamas: Calling for the full dismantling of Hamas, stating it will no longer play any role in governance. “Hamas will no longer rule Gaza and must hand over its weapons and military capabilities to the Palestinian Security Forces, which will oversee their removal outside the Palestinian territory, with Arab and international support.”

3. Invitation for international/Arab forces: Supporting the deployment of an Arab and international protection/stabilization mission to assist PA security forces, ensure the security of all sides and monitor a permanent ceasefire.

“The State of Palestine stands ready to invite Arab and international forces to be deployed as part of a stabilization/protection mission with a Security Council mandate, to support our security forces, provide protection to the Palestinian people, ensure that a permanent ceasefire is observed by all and guarantee the security of all sides," Abbas wrote.

He also stressed readiness for security arrangements: “We support the deployment of an international peacekeeping force to oversee implementation of agreement throughout the Palestinian territory and to provide the necessary security guarantees for Palestine and Israel in full respect of their sovereignty."

4. PA governance in Gaza: Asserting the "State of Palestine's" readiness to assume sole governance and security responsibilities in Gaza with international backing.

5. Continued PA reforms: Pledging to continue comprehensive reforms within the Palestinian Authority. Abbas cited progress exceeding expectations despite "tremendous challenges."

3 View gallery Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Mohamad Torokman/Reuters )

He detailed reforms including: “measures to improve good governance, financial transparency, women and youth participation... the creation of a position and appointment of a Vice-President... revoking the law on payments to families of prisoners and implementing a new social security system without discrimination... the ongoing development of health services and modernization of the education sector, including the development of a curriculum that is free from incitement according to the UNESCO standards.”

6. Elections within a year: Committing to hold presidential and parliamentary elections across the Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, within one year under international supervision and support.

7. Peace agreement timeline: Readiness to conclude a binding peace agreement with Israel and resolve all final status issues within a clear timeline, based on UN resolutions, the Madrid principles and the Arab Peace Initiative.

8. International supervision on incitement: Reiterating the demand for international supervision over incitement and hate speech in statements, curriculum and official media.

These pledges, described by the French source as "concrete and unprecedented," are likely to form a central part of the discussions at the upcoming high-stakes peace conference.