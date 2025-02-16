Israeli Air Force strike near Philadelphi Corridor kills two Hamas gunmen

Israeli Air Force jets struck several armed Palestinians who were moving toward IDF troops near the Philadelphi Corridor in the Gaza Strip on Sunday morning. According to reports from Gaza, two of the terrorists were killed and three others injured in the strike, which the reports claimed targeted Hamas-affiliated police officers securing the entry of aid trucks in eastern Rafah.
The IDF Spokesperson Unit said in a statement that "Several armed individuals moving toward IDF troops in the southern Gaza Strip were struck by an IAF aircraft. Hits were identified."
Before the airstrike occurred, the Gaza Ministry of Communications claimed that "Israel has still not committed to bringing the essential equipment into the Gaza Strip." Officials in the Hamas-run ministry told the Qatari channel Al-Araby that "Israel's failure to meet the terms of the agreement puts the mediators in an embarrassing position."
The Qatari channel’s report referred to caravans waiting at the Rafah crossing, which were supposed to enter Sunday, as well as heavy equipment. According to Hamas, the delay in allowing the equipment to enter is holding up the agreement. "Pressure must be applied on Israel to commit to the agreement, particularly regarding the humanitarian protocol," officials from the organization said.
Hamas had previously announced a unilateral suspension of the hostage deal but later reversed its decision. Hamas conditioned the continuation of the deal on Israel's commitment to ensuring the flow of humanitarian aid would continue beyond Saturday. Mediators assessed that the crisis was resolved.
Hamas senior official Mahmoud Mardawi told Al-Araby at the time, "The cease-fire agreement does not require further negotiations, only implementation. We do not want to add anything to the agreement, and we will adhere to everything we signed." Mardawi added: "There have been guarantees from the outset, and what we need is the enemy's commitment to fulfilling its obligations. The resistance is committed to the agreement, contrary to Israel's claims. There are positive signs, but we want practical steps to ensure the implementation of the agreement. Forced displacement and expulsion will not happen, and our people will not leave the Gaza Strip."