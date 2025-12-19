Russian national in Israel arrested for spying on ports for Iran

Israeli authorities said Friday they arrested a Russian citizen working in Israel on suspicion of carrying out espionage missions on behalf of Iranian intelligence , including photographing ships and infrastructure at Israeli ports.

According to a joint statement by the Shin Bet internal security service and the Defense Ministry’s security directorate, the suspect, 30-year-old Vitaly Zvyagintsev, was detained in early December following an undercover investigation.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

Zvyagintsev, a foreign worker living in Israel, allegedly maintained contact with an Iranian intelligence handler who introduced himself as “Roman” and claimed to reside in Russia. Investigators said that beginning in October 2025, the suspect was directed to carry out surveillance missions across the country under the guise of tourism.

He allegedly sent photographs of sensitive infrastructure and vessels at various Israeli ports, receiving payment in digital currencies. The Shin Bet said Zvyagintsev understood that “Roman’s” requests were connected to efforts to harm Israel, yet continued the assignments for financial reasons.

“This is a serious case that exemplifies the ongoing efforts by Iranian intelligence agencies to recruit both Israeli citizens and foreign nationals for espionage and terror-related missions,” the statement read.

The Central District Attorney’s Office filed an indictment Friday at the Central District Court, charging Zvyagintsev with severe national security offenses.

Israel’s security agencies renewed warnings to citizens and foreign residents to avoid contact with individuals from hostile states or unidentified sources—particularly online—and to immediately report any suspicious approach.

The Shin Bet said Iran and other hostile entities continue attempts to recruit operatives in Israel and abroad via social media, targeting Israelis and foreigners for intelligence gathering and sabotage.