Former Shin Bet head Argaman questioned by police for alleged threats against Netanyahu

was questioned by police on Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu filed a complaint against him over remarks made in an interview, in which Argaman suggested he might disclose details from private meetings with Netanyahu if he believed the prime minister was acting illegally.

Last Friday, Netanyahu submitted what he described as an "urgent complaint" against Argaman, calling for an investigation following his comments on Channel 12 News. In a letter sent directly to Police Commissioner Daniel Levy—rather than through the standard police complaint process—Netanyahu wrote that an inquiry was necessary as "all red lines had been crossed."

a controversy involving claims of foreign influence in Israeli policymaking. He stated that while he had withheld certain information out of respect for the confidentiality between a Shin Bet chief and a prime minister, he would not hesitate to speak out if he believed Netanyahu was violating the law.

