IDF lookout post on Gaza border was left unguarded for 12 hours

An Israeli military post near the Gaza border was left without any security personnel for about 12 hours last week, even as 60 female lookouts were stationed inside, the Israel Defense Forces confirmed Wednesday.

The post, located at the Urim base just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the Gaza Strip, was entirely unguarded, with no soldier assigned even to the entrance gate. The IDF called the lapse “a serious error” and said a full investigation was underway.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Tal Shachar )

“A dedicated security force composed of combat soldiers was dispatched to the base as soon as the situation became known and remained on-site until the regular security detail arrived,” the IDF said in a statement.

The incident comes over a year after the Hamas-led assault on Oct. 7 , during which terrorists overran the Nahal Oz base, killing 15 female lookouts and abducting seven others to Gaza. In total, 53 Israeli soldiers were killed in the battle over the post.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Following last week’s security failure, senior IDF officials met with the lookouts stationed at Urim, who reportedly expressed fear and frustration. The army acknowledged their concerns, saying the failure was a malfunction and adding, “The IDF regrets the distress caused by the incident.”

In the aftermath of the Oct. 7 massacre, the military has debated changes to the deployment of lookouts. Proposals include arming them or relocating them to more protected command centers away from the front lines in Gaza and the West Bank.

Among the seven lookouts abducted from Nahal Oz, one—Noa Marciano—was killed in captivity and her body later returned to Israel. Another, Ori Megidish, was rescued in a special forces operation. Five others—Liri Elbag, Karina Arayev, Daniela Gilboa, Naama Levy and Agam Berger —were released in a recent hostage deal.