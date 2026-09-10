Young diver vanishes off Haifa coast, sparking massive search

Police said Thursday night that they had launched extensive searches for a Haifa resident in his 20s who entered the sea to go diving at Student Beach in the city and has not been seen since.
Police issued the statement shortly after 10 p.m., but said that according to the information available, the man had entered the water Thursday afternoon.
Police said numerous forces were taking part in efforts to locate the missing man, including officers from the Carmel Police District, marine police officers, a helicopter from the police aviation unit, volunteers from the police jeep unit and additional rescue forces.
The search operation was ongoing at the time the statement was issued.