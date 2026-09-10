Young diver vanishes off Haifa coast, sparking massive search

A Haifa man in his 20s went diving at Student Beach Thursday afternoon and has not been seen since; Police, marine units, rescue teams and a helicopter are conducting extensive searches for him

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Missing Person
Sea
beach
Police said Thursday night that they had launched extensive searches for a Haifa resident in his 20s who entered the sea to go diving at Student Beach in the city and has not been seen since.
Police issued the statement shortly after 10 p.m., but said that according to the information available, the man had entered the water Thursday afternoon.
חוף בחיפה שנסגר בעקבות זיהוםחוף בחיפה שנסגר בעקבות זיהום
One of Haifa's beaches
(Photo: Eitan Glickman)
Police said numerous forces were taking part in efforts to locate the missing man, including officers from the Carmel Police District, marine police officers, a helicopter from the police aviation unit, volunteers from the police jeep unit and additional rescue forces.
The search operation was ongoing at the time the statement was issued.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""