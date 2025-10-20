Trump suggests Rafah incident may have been caused by 'rebels' within Hamas: 'It’s going to be handled toughly'

The Americans pressed, the ceasefire was renewed, and the US president almost accepted Hamas' denial: ' it's some rebels within'; He claimed that 'it’s going to be handled toughly, but properly' but emphasized that the agreement is still in effect: 'that it’s going to be very peaceful with Hamas'