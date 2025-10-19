Yaniv saw the soldiers under his command as his '70 children', Itay 'wanted to be IDF chief of staff'

The city of Modi'in‑Maccabim‑Re'ut has lost 37 soldiers since October 7, 2023. The last two - elite Nahal Brigade soldiers Maj. Yaniv Kula, 26, and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, 21 - were killed Sunday in an incident near Rafah—more than a week after the ceasefire and the withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces from about half the area of the Gaza Strip.

Mayor Haim Bibas said following the announcement of their deaths that “Yaniv and Itay, graduates of the city’s education system, were raised on the values of love of humanity and the nation.”

7 View gallery Maj. Yaniv Kula, 26, and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, 21 ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

According to the IDF, three separate firefights erupted simultaneously in the Rafah area around 10:30 a.m. Terrorists reportedly emerged from a tunnel, where they had apparently been trapped, and fired an anti‑tank missile at an IDF engineering vehicle. The 932nd Battalion combat team had been conducting a tunnel search and demolition operation when the missile hit, killing Kula and Yavetz and wounding a reservist.

Kula is survived by his wife, Neta; parents Dganit Kula and Oren Kula; brother Idan; and sister Yuval. He was the sixth graduate of the Bnei Akiva Yeshiva Lapid in Modi'in to fall in the war. “The yeshiva bows its head and mourns the fall of Lt. Col. Yaniv Kula z“l and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz. Yaniv was a serious person and a leader already in childhood, who always sought ways to contribute and do meaningful things," yeshiva head, Rabbi Shmuel Rosenblum, said.

7 View gallery Maj. Yaniv Kula ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Rosenblum added that Yaniv "was deeply connected to the Torah world and to the path of religious Zionism, and accordingly continued to yeshiva in Hispin and then to Duvdevan and to an Nahal officers’ course. Yaniv is the sixth of our graduates to fall in battle defending the homeland and the people. The pain is very great, but we are confident that the deaths of our dear graduates were not in vain but part of the people’s and the land’s revival.”

In August Kula sent a video to his wife in which he said: “Meet our 70 new children,” referring to the soldiers of the company he commanded. His older brother Idan said that Kula "was a commando fighter, went through a course, became a commander, and was offered an officer position through the Nahal Brigade. Yaniv began commanding in the battalions, where he could influence and shape soldiers. That was Yaniv’s passion. He was a training coordinator in the youth movement 'Wings of Krembo' where he met Neta; he always wanted to influence and contribute.”

7 View gallery Yaniv Kula operating inside Gaza ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Yaniv and Neta were married in October 2022. He completed a bachelor’s degree during his active‑duty service and began thinking ahead. His brother recounted that Yaniv visited home at Sukkot. “It was the last meeting. He said he believed in every cell of his body it was important that we know what he was doing. In August he started his role as company commander and he cut short his studies for a degree to return to the soldiers. He was a family man; he treated the company’s fighters like his own children.”

Upon assuming the position of company commander, Kula said: “Five years ago I arrived in Battalion 932 and became addicted to the people and the platoon songs. I became addicted to dedication to mission, the push for victory, camaraderie, friendship and the sense of togetherness. I am excited to be in the battalion that is a family I fought with, grew up in and was educated in. I take on this great responsibility with much humility and joy. In the few days I’ve had to see and experience the company, I know there is excellent human material here.”

7 View gallery Maj. Yaniv Kula and his wife, Neta ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

He referred to Sgt. Maj. Dvir Zion Revah, who commanded the company before him and fell in Beit Hanoun in January. “This company fights and has lost its finest sons, who deserve to be remembered. I fought with most of them; they were exemplary men. And now I say it’s my turn. I’m sure the road is long, but I await it and know that, despite the challenges, the company will be an example and model just like its fallen men and every mission will be carried out aggressively, with determination and professionalism."

'Itay wanted to defend the country his whole life'

Yavetz, a graduate of Ironi G high school, is survived by his parents, Ayla and Avishai ; and a brother, Raz . “Itay was a special young man," the family said in a statement. "Humble, always smiling, a true friend, caring and ambitious. For Itay, the family was the center of the world, and he saw everyone with his kind eyes. Itay was active in Scouts and guided the fourth grade in the Arbel branch of Scouts. He also guided the course in the Yuval tribe in Modi'in and was a very significant figure in his beloved tribe.”

7 View gallery Sgt. Itay Yavetz ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

The family added that “Itay was an outstanding athlete, competing in triathlons, and in high school he joined the Keshet leadership program, which places at its center a love of the land and familiarity with all strata of Israeli society. After finishing his studies, Itay entered a year of service via the Scouts movement in Netivot, where he continued to give of himself to those around him in community projects with dedication and love. Itay wanted his entire life to contribute, to defend the country, to be a soldier, to serve the country as best as he could and to advance in the army ‘until he is appointed Chief of Staff’. He joined the first cohort of the Erez program, an elite IDF program to train future field‑unit commanders. His love of people, of the country and of life itself will remain engraved in the heart of everyone who had the merit to know him.”

7 View gallery Sgt. Itay Yavetz and his family ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )





7 View gallery He was a leader in the Scouts Movement ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Yavetz will be buried Monday at 5 p.m. in the military section of the cemetery in Modi'in. Residents of the city are invited to join the funeral procession and flag‑chain that will accompany him, departing from his family home at 18 Ben Shemen Street at 4 p.m.

“Yaniv and Itay, each in his own way, practiced humility and dedication," the mayor also said. "The city of Modi'in‑Maccabim‑Re’ut bows its head over this great loss and embraces the families in these difficult hours—moments for which there are no words of consolation. On behalf of the residents of the city I send my deepest condolences to the Kula and Yavetz families. May the memory of Yaniv and Itay be blessed.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also offered his condolences. “On behalf of the entire people of Israel, my wife and I send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the Nahal Brigade soldiers – Maj. Yaniv Kula and Staff-Sgt. Itay Yavetz, of blessed memory – who fell in the difficult incident in Rafah. I also send wishes for a speedy recovery to our wounded in that incident. Yaniv and Itay fought valiantly against the Hamas murderers to protect the security of Israel. Their courage and heroism will be cherished in our hearts forever. May their memory be for a blessing."

Defense Minister Israel Katz said: “A very difficult evening with the news of the deaths of Lt. Col. Yaniv Kula, a company commander in the Nahal Brigade, and Staff Sgt. Itay Yavetz, a soldier in the Nahal Brigade, who fell in battle in southern Gaza Strip. I send my deepest condolences from the bottom of my heart and embrace the families who today received the hardest news of all, and wish a speedy recovery to our wounded in the difficult incident."