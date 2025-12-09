Islamic Jihad claims it reutrned all hostage remains, Israel says it's lying

Palestinian Islamic Jihad claims it has returned all the bodies of Israeli hostages in its custody. Israel, however, insists the group is lying, while U.S. officials believe the last remaining dead hostage in Gaza, Ran Gvili, could be returned within days.
A spokesperson for the Islamic Jihad’s military wing declared Tuesday that the group had “closed the issue of Israeli hostages after handing over the last fallen individual," Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, last Wednesday in northern Gaza.
Israel has sent strong messages to mediators, accusing Islamic Jihad of deception and asserting it has intelligence that could lead to operatives who know Gvili’s whereabouts. Officials made clear that Israel “will not let this pass quietly,” and stated unequivocally that “there will be no progress to the next stage” of negotiations or ceasefire arrangements until Gvili is returned.
The United States is increasing pressure on the mediators to locate Gvili. “I hope the last fallen hostage will be returned to Israel within the next 24 to 48 hours,” said U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee Tuesday evening at an event marking the launch of the book "Let the Stones Speak" at the National Library.
Meanwhile, Red Cross personnel and Hamas operatives resumed searches Tuesday for Gvili in the Zeitoun neighborhood of eastern Gaza City. As of now, however, he remains unaccounted for.
Elsewhere, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz toured the southern border with Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, before continuing to the Quneitra area amid an unusual security incident there. During the visit, the ambassadors received a briefing at the Kerem Shalom crossing from Brig. Gen. Elad Goren, head of the IDF’s Civil and Humanitarian Effort for Gaza, who highlighted discrepancies between field data and UN reports.
The tour concluded at the U.S. military headquarters in Kiryat Gat, where the ambassadors were given an operational update on the situation in southern Israel and preparedness for future military action by U.S. Army Central Command Lt. Gen. Patrick Frank and Gaza Coordination Command head Maj. Gen. Yaki Dolf.
“Israel is prepared and will continue preparing for the next phase against Hamas, which includes disarming Gaza and dismantling Hamas,” said Danon. “The data gaps and misleading reports circulated by the UN do not change reality: Hamas is still armed, and Israel has a duty to ensure it no longer threatens our citizens. We will continue to act decisively until our goals are achieved.”