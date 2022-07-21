Senior IRGC caught and interrogated by Mossad in Iran, report says

A senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) member was caught and interrogated by the Mossad intelligence agency, Iran International reported on Thursday.
The Saudi-sponsored TV channel, broadcasting from London claims Yadollah Khedmati was captured by Mossad operatives and provided information about weapon shipments to Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, and Yemen.
"A senior IRGC official named Yadollah Khedmati has been interrogated by Israel’s Mossad in Iran and confessed to his role in sending weapons to other countries," said the post published on Twitter.
According to the report, the interrogation of the senior IRGC member led to the grounding of an Iranian Plane in Argentina last month, in suspicion of possible links to the IRGC.
The report claimed Khedmati serves as the deputy chief of the head of the logistics department in the Revolutionary Guard Corps Ali Asghar Norouzi who is behind the Iranian arms transfers to Hezbollah.
The mechanism for transferring the weapons to Iran's proxis is even called the "Norouzi mechanism.", after him.
In a video that was published in the Iranian media, Khedmati said: "My name is Yadollah Khedmati and I work for the logistics department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps under the command of Norouzi."
"Norouzi is the man behind all the transfers of missiles, weapons, or drones from the logistics department of the IRGC to neighboring countries and Hezbollah - and I work in Norouzi's office and very much regret what I'm doing. I shouldn't have done that, and I recommend all my coworkers to stop as well," he said.
The alleged interrogation follows a similar reported incident in which Mossad had reportedly interrogated Mansour Rasouli, a member of the IRGC who was tasked with Killing an Israeli diplomat in Turkey, an American general in Germany, and a French journalist.
A recording of his investigation showed the man described his assignment and the payment, he had been promised for planning the assassination and later for their executions.
According to the reports, after his interrogation, he was released and is now residing in Europe.