Hamas and Islamic Jihad say they will transfer Israeli hostage’s body at 4 p.m.

Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Tuesday that they will hand over the body of an Israeli hostage at 4 p.m., after announcing earlier in the day that the remains were located in central Gaza.

Islamic Jihad said Monday it had found the body in the Nuseirat area , but until the joint statement, the group had not contacted the International Committee of the Red Cross to coordinate the transfer. Israeli officials said earlier that the delay constituted a breach of the cease-fire agreement. “Islamic Jihad is stalling. Without consequences for such violations, they feel no urgency to return the body,” one official said.

Before the terror groups’ announcement, the Prime Minister’s Office said Israel “views with severity the delay in immediately transferring the remains. This is another violation of the agreement. Israel demands the immediate return of the three slain hostages still held in Gaza.”

Three deceased hostages remain in Gaza: Dror Or, Sudthisak Rinthalak and Staff Sgt. Ran Gvili. Under the agreement reached last month through mediators, Palestinian factions were to return the bodies within several days. Hamas says widespread destruction after nearly two years of fighting has complicated recovery efforts.

On Monday, 11 days after the remains of the previous hostage, Meny Godard, were returned to Israel, Islamic Jihad said it had located another body after five days of searching. “We found today the corpse of one of the enemy’s captives during search and excavation in an area under Israeli army control in central Gaza,” the group’s military wing said.

An Israeli official familiar with the issue said last week there was “a genuine effort and an authentic difficulty” in locating and returning the bodies. “At this stage, we do not believe the delay is intentional or deceptive,” the official said.